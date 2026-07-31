Predicting the Kings' Veteran Trade Values at the Deadline

As the 2026-27 NBA season approaches, it's looking more and more likely that the Sacramento Kings will be bringing back their veterans for another year. Whether that's by choice or lack of trade value around the league, it's something Scott Perry and Doug Christie will have to navigate going forward as they continue to retool the roster.

The trio of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk have seemingly been on the trade market since the minute Perry took over, but all three remain. And the only reason DeMar DeRozan, who was also on the trading block, is gone is that he had a non-guaranteed contract. There's no denying that the veterans are talented players, but their large contracts have made them difficult to move.

As it goes in the NBA, though, it should theoretically be easier for Perry to find a taker at the deadline, when they have another half of a year and money taken off their contracts. The Kings may not be able to collect many assets at the deadline, but let's predict what the three vets in Sabonis, LaVine, and Monk could fetch mid-season.

Malik Monk

Mar 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) shoots the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings not being able to find a taker for Monk has always been the most surprising of the veterans. Unlike the others, he doesn't have an exorbitant contract, but he does have a few years left. He's set to make $20.2 million this upcoming season and has a $21.6 million player option that he'll likely pick up with money drying up around the league.

Any amount of money is tough for teams to swallow right now, but Monk still seems like he's getting paid a reasonable amount for what he brings to the court. The former Sixth Man of the Year runner-up can score and facilitate off the bench and could bring a spark plug for a number of contenders.

Monk should also have a great chance to have a bounce-back year, as the Kings are light behind Darius Acuff Jr. at the point guard position. As the only true ball handler behind the seventh-overall pick, Monk should get plenty of minutes as the backup point guard and have the ability to showcase his skills once again for playoff contenders.

Predicted Trade Deadline Value: 7.5/10 (2 second-round picks and salary)

Domantas Sabonis

Monk is certainly a proven NBA player, but comparatively, Sabonis has the skill set and resume to warrant a huge haul for the Kings. But that just hasn't been the case, as he's a difficult player to build around and plug into any old system. It's going to take the right situation to emerge for Sabonis to fit into a contender, which could be why he hasn't been moved yet.

That, and his $45.5 million salary this year and $48.6 million next year. That's a lot of money to play a center with so many limitations, such as outside shooting and defense. But Sabonis has the chance to remind everyone that he's still one of the best players in the league, and will likely get all the counting stats he needs as he resumes his role as the Kings' clear best player entering the season.

If he plays near an All-Star level throughout the year, it should be much, much easier for Perry to find a new home for the former All-NBA center.

Predicted Trade Deadline Value: 8/10 (young player with potential, protected 1st-rd pick, 2nd-rd pick, salary)

Zach LaVine

Feb 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) during a free throw in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And at the bottom of the list, Zach LaVine. It certainly helps that LaVine is on an expiring $49 million deal, but that's a lot of money to trade for someone who has a reputation of not being able to get the job done and impact winning.

LaVine's biggest asset could be his money coming off the books, but if that's the only reason the Kings are trading him, they would be better off just taking advantage of that themselves and holding on to him for the rest of the year.

There's always a chance LaVine comes out on fire and averages 25+ on absurd efficiency. If he's able to do that, the Kings might be able to find a taker for the talented scorer. But even that feels like a long shot given how much the Kings are going to focus on developing their younger guards. It feels like the opportunity for Monk and Sabonis to shine and improve their trade value is there, but the same can't be said for LaVine.

Predicted Trade Deadline Value: 3/10 (young player with potential, longer term salary + assets to make it worth it)

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