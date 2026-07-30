Three Players With Most to Prove in Kings 2026-27 Season

The Sacramento Kings enter next season with little to no expectations to compete in the loaded Western Conference, but that doesn't mean the players, or even the team for that matter, don't have something to prove.

The team is still in the midst of a multi-year retooling under second-year General Manager Scott Perry, and consequently have a mix of young players trying to prove their place in the league, and veterans who need to show that they can still play at an All-Star level.

3. Nique Clifford

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) scores a layup during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting with the youngest player on the list, Nique Clifford enters the year with the most potential to either cement himself as an NBA starter or fade into the background as the Kings bring in a new batch of young players in Perry's second offseason.

With DeMar DeRozan gone , there is a huge opportunity for someone to step into his role, at least from a minutes perspective. It's still unknown if who will take DeRozan's starting spot, as both Clifford or De'Andre Hunter would make sense in the starting unit, but either way, Clifford should see an uptick in opportunity this year.

He's shown that he can be a player who does a little bit of everything on the court and help a team win, but to truly cement himself as a starter or key franchise player, he'll have to take at least a step or two in his second NBA season.

2. Keegan Murray

So far in his career, it feels like we've seen multiple versions of Keegan Murray. In year one, he was the sharpshooter on the perimeter. In year two, he improved his defense and established himself as the Kings' best wing defender (by far). And in year three, he added a strong rebounding game to his skill set as he continued to build out his all-around skill set. Last year feels like it barely counts, as he only played 23 games due to injuries.

Through all of that, though, his three-point shooting has taken a dip. From 41.1% down to 35.8%, 34.3%, and 27.7% last season. It's not that Murray has to get back to the 40% range from beyond the arc to be a productive player, but his three-point shooting is his biggest X-factor for not only his career, but the Kings.

Since Perry took over as GM, Murray was the only true building block on the roster. This will be the defining season to see if Murray is going to fill that role next to Darius Acuff Jr. for the foreseeable future.

1. Domantas Sabonis

Jan 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last but certainly not least is the Kings' most talented player on the roster, Domantas Sabonis. The All-NBA center may not be part of Sacramento's long-term plans, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have everything to prove to the rest of the league.

Sabonis has racked up quite a resume over his career, making three All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams. Throw in his three consecutive rebounding champion titles, and it's clear that he's been one of the best centers in the game over the last few seasons.

But the problem is, team success hasn't followed Sabonis around, and for over a year now, no other team in the NBA seems that interested in trading for him. It should theoretically be easy to trade an All-NBA talent and gain at least a young player or an asset, but teams are asking Perry to throw in assets just to move off Sabonis' contract, which he has rightfully refused to do.

Injuries derailed Sabonis last year, but he should be back with a vengeance to remind everyone that he's still one of the top players in the league. The better he plays, the easier he should be to trade for the Kings. And presumably, he would be traded to a contender and get a chance to get back to the playoffs. If that doesn't scream "most to prove," I don't know what does.

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