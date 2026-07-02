Predicting What the Kings Do With DeMar DeRozan Amid Reported Drift

The Sacramento Kings have had a relatively quiet offseason so far, despite being at the forefront of many rumors around the league. Outside of an impressive three-player draft class headlined by new franchise point guard Darius Acuff Jr., re-signing standout forward Precious Achiuwa, and trading Devin Carter, the Kings have stayed calm.

However, it is not expected to stay that way for long. Rumors have swirled around the Kings' veteran trio of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, and we can almost guarantee that at least one of them will be off the roster by the start of the 2026-27 season.

Yahoo Sports' Kelly Iko reported that DeRozan is trying to "accelerate" his Kings exit.

"Kings wing DeMar DeRozan, who is owed $25 million for the upcoming season — with only $10 million guaranteed — is hoping to accelerate his exit, either by being waived and testing the open market or being traded sooner rather than later, sources say," Iko wrote. "The 37-year-old is expecting to be waived and stretched by the franchise, a similar sentiment shared by rival executives, sources say."

DeMar DeRozan reportedly wants out of Sacramento, per @KellyIko 👀



DeRozan is owed $25M for the upcoming season with $10M guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/wEJbMZ9pJE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 2, 2026

It is no surprise that the Kings and DeRozan are expected to split this offseason, but what will actually happen? Here is my prediction for how things will go down this offseason:

Kings waive-and-stretch DeRozan

As Iko mentions, the expected scenario is for the Kings to waive DeRozan and stretch out his remaining contract. DeRozan is on a $25.7 million expiring contract, but only $10 million is guaranteed. The Kings can waive him without immediately eating his $10 million, rather stretching it over the next three years.

In doing so, the Kings save money to help dodge the second apron, which they certainly do not want to be in as an expected lottery team.

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ideally, the Kings could find a trade for DeRozan rather than holding his $10 million, but that seems unlikely. Rival teams know that if they wait long enough, they can simply sign DeRozan on the open market, rather than giving assets to the Kings to acquire the 36-year-old wing.

Waiving DeRozan is the best thing for both sides, allowing the ring-less veteran to sign with a playoff contender in hopes of playing winning basketball again, while the Kings open up minutes for their younger players and save money.

Is DeRozan still a Clippers target?

In late June, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Clippers were expected to have interest in DeRozan if he were to hit free agency. Since then, though, the Clippers have traded seven-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, seemingly closing their title window.

Granted, the Clippers can still stay competitive around a core of Darius Garland, Brandon Ingram, and Keaton Wagler, but they seem much more focused on the future. Would they still want to bring in DeRozan under these circumstances?

DeRozan has seemed particularly interested in returning home to play in Los Angeles, but if the Clippers and Lakers are looking in different directions, there is no telling where he could end up. However, one thing has become clear: He will not be in Sacramento.

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