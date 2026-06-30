Five Kings Storylines to Monitor Ahead of NBA Free Agency

The Sacramento Kings were expected to be busy on the trade market this offseason, but how active they would be in free agency remained a question. However, that feeling has changed now. With free agency officially kicking off on Tuesday, as players can start negotiations with teams at 3 p.m. PT, things are expected to start heating up for the Kings.

Here are five key storylines Kings fans should keep an eye on as we enter free agency:

A Kings-Lakers battle for Jalen Duren

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts during the second half against the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

On Monday, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Kings are planning to meet with Detroit Pistons restricted free agent Jalen Duren, with a potential sign-and-trade between the two sides in mind. A sign-and-trade would also likely send Domantas Sabonis to the Pistons.

Of course, this news caught Kings fans by surprise, but the most fascinating part is that Duren actually "very much wants to play in Sacramento," per The Athletic's Sam Amick. It is rare to find an All-Star who wants to be a King, but maybe he sees what the franchise is building with Darius Acuff Jr. as the new lead guard.

READ: Kings Shockingly Enter Jalen Duren Sweepstakes Amid Pistons Drift

However, the Kings are not alone in this chase. The Los Angeles Lakers also reportedly set up a meeting with Duren, and there is no secret that the storied franchise wants to give Luka Doncic a star center to play with. This will likely come down to the Kings and Lakers, although Duren's initial interest in Sacramento is certainly something to monitor.

Duren, a 22-year-old All-Star, would be an immediate building block for the Kings and vastly improve the direction of the franchise. It is also worth noting that it seems the Kings' meeting with Duren will be in person, while the Lakers are meeting with him over the phone.

Russell Westbrook's future

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Future Hall of Fame point guard Russell Westbrook signed with the Kings last offseason after no team wanted to bring him, but he might not be having that same issue this summer. The growing expectation is that Westbrook will not be returning to Sacramento, although one of his former teams is reportedly interested in him.

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer and Marc Stein reported that the Washington Wizards have "a level interest in Russell Westbrook."

In my eyes, the Kings should do what they can to re-sign the 18-year veteran. Last season, Westbrook became one of the best veteran leaders the Kings have had in years, especially with their young guys. Giving Acuff Jr. a veteran like Westbrook to learn from in his rookie year would be an incredible idea, although it seems unlikely.

Will they fulfill the Jonathan Kuminga prophecy?

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This connection seems to be a never-ending cycle. For what feels like forever, the Kings have had interest in Jonathan Kuminga, and now the former Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks forward is an unrestricted free agent. Will it finally be the Kings' time to acquire him?

There have already been conflicting reports about the Kings' interest in Kuminga, with Andscape's Marc J. Spears reporting that the franchise is still "expected to be interested" in him, while Amick rebutted by saying they "are not expected to pursue" him.

Of course, there is no telling what direction the Kings take, but it would be surprising if they were not somewhat interested in the 23-year-old forward, depending on his asking price.

An expected Precious Achiuwa return

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fortunately, regardless of what external additions the Kings make, they are expected to bring back Precious Achiuwa. The 26-year-old forward had a great season with the Kings after they picked him up when no other team wanted him.

Achiuwa fits right into the Kings' young core, and it would be great for the Kings to lock him down on a long-term deal. Especially as they search for more physicality and defense in their frontcourt, Achiuwa is an ideal power forward to have on the roster.

In fact, if the Kings bring back Achiuwa, we could see him earn a full-time starting role alongside Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis (or Jalen Duren, Maxime Raynaud).

Elevating their two-way standout

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard-forward Daeqwon Plowden (29) waits for play to resume against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Kings have had some recent success stories with their two-way contracts, with both Keon Ellis and Dylan Cardwell being productive NBA players, and they might have found another. Daeqwon Plowden spent last season on a two-way deal and is now a restricted free agent, yet the Kings are reportedly expected to re-sign him to a standard deal, per Fischer and Stein.

Last season, Plowden averaged 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists through 32 appearances, vastly exceeding expectations and showing he can be a legitimately productive offensive contributor who plays hard on defense.

If the Kings bring back Plowden, he likely will not be part of the rotation, barring another injury-plagued season, but he would still be good to have toward the end of the bench.

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