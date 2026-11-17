The Sacramento Kings are off to a disappointing 1-12 start to the year, which is really saying something, given there were little to no expectations for them coming into the season at all.

Darius Acuff Jr. has impressed and looks like a future star, but other than that, there hasn't been much to write home about. The Kings are terrible on offense (27th), worse on defense (29th), and have made little to no improvements from last year's 22-win season. If anything, they look worse this year than last, with Acuff being the only one to prop them up consistently.

All of that has led to speculation surrounding the future of Doug Christie, who's in his second full season as head coach for the Kings. The team continues to state that they want to keep Christie around until the end of the year, but that's going to get harder and harder to do as the losses pile up.

Things may turn around, but it feels inevitable that there will be a coaching change somewhere in the near future for the Kings. With that in mind, let's look at the top three options for the Kings if they opt for a change at the head coach position.

1. Sam Cassell

Mar 29, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell (right) watches from the sideline during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike the other two coaches on this list, Sam Cassell and the Kings haven't necessarily been linked to each other. But Cassell is a long-time assistant coach who's due for a shot at the head coaching spot. He's been an assistant coach for 18 years now, including five in Washington, six with the Clippers, three with the 76ers, and four in Boston, where he currently resides.

Cassell had an extremely successful 15-year career as well at the point guard position, which is, coincidentally, the position that Acuff plays. Cassell isn't necessarily young (57), but he is the type of coach the Kings could bring in for the next decade and let him develop with Acuff.

2. Tom Thibodeau

Coming in at a very distant second place is Tom Thibodeau, who the Kings have been tied to as recently as last night.

There are already rumbles in league coaching circle that characterize both Tom Thibodeau and Mark Jackson as potential down-the-road candidates for being the Kings head coach, per @TheSteinLine



(https://t.co/sEBsVp9pho) pic.twitter.com/sPJt5ep1uf — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) November 17, 2026

The connection makes sense, as Scott Perry is the General Manager who brought in Thibodeau to New York. Thibs didn't win a championship with the Knicks, but he did bring them back to relevance and had a 226-174 record with New York.

Thibodeau has the reputation of a defensive coach, which the Kings are still trying to build, but he also comes with some big cons. He's 68 years old and has a history of running players into the ground. Thibodeau could likely, or at least hopefully, get the Kings back to the playoffs, but it's hard to picture him being in Sacramento for the foreseeable future, and would be a shame to see Acuff get run into the ground this early in his career.

3. Mark Jackson

Coming in at the bottom of the list is Mark Jackson, who's been connected to the Kings for years now, with one connecting line between him and the Kings head coaching job.

.@TheSteinLine noting tonight that both Thibs and Mark Jackson are on the radar for the Kings reflects exactly what we’ve been hearing as well.



Gotta think Thibs would be Scott’s choice due to their previous relationship.



Mark Jackson? Well…..you know — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) November 17, 2026

Just like Thibodeau, he's already in his 60s (61), but unlike Thibs, he doesn't have nearly as long of a coaching career that he'd be bringing to the table. Jackson's only coaching experience was three years with the Golden State Warriors for three seasons from 2012-2014.

He had a respectable record of 121-109, but is most remembered for how much better the team got when Steve Kerr replaced him, rather than what he actually did with the team. To give him credit, he brought the Warriors into relevance, but they couldn't take the next step under his leadership.

It feels like another hire that would be short-sighted, compared to really building for the future around Acuff, and would like leave many, if not all, Kings fans, wanting more and leaving disappointed.

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