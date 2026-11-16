Meet the ‘Kang Gang’: The Lovable Voices That Turned Kings’ Woes Into Must-See Entertainment

When times are tough, fans can only laugh through the pain. A few Sacramento Kings fans have captivated the NBA world by singing through it.

The Kang Gang Podcast has filled social media feeds with a bespoke parody song after each Kings game, a fun and lighthearted ritual that quickly became a favorite among basketball fans. So much so that the Trail Blazers posted on the team’s X account that they couldn’t wait to see what the group had in store after Portland’s 120–107 win over Sacramento in an NBA Cup group stage game on Friday.

Childhood friends Christo Remiticado, Johnny Minor and Ryan Clark, known as RT, host the podcast that led to their emergence as NBA Twitter’s favorite musical trio. The songwriting began last year after the podcast was created in 2024 as a way to stand out in the muddied space of basketball content. There were a few hits last season like “Marvin Bagley’s Room” and “Scott’s Plan,” a couple of Drake classics with a Kings twist. This season, though, the songs really took off across the internet. On opening night, Fergie’s “Big Girls Don’t Cry” turned into “It’s One Game Don’t Cry.” A few games later, they changed Ella Langley’s hit “Choosin’ Texas” to “Lost in Texas ” after the Spurs handed Sacramento its fourth loss in a row. Each new clipped filled with niche Kings drama sprinkled with NBA news and a hat tip to that night’s opponent.

With the Kings now 1–12, the Kang Gang crew has sang about a lot of losses. But that may help.

“Honestly, our lyrics are just trauma dumping,” Minor told Sports Illustrated in an interview. “It’s just trauma dumping a lot of built up frustration of being a Kings fan. And then RT hits a high note. That’s kind of the recipe. Just our sadness on paper.”

RT (or “purple hoodie” as some across the internet have affectionately called him) and his high notes have become the climax of each new song. The perfect mix of actually sounding good with a touch of humor because he’s belting it out about, you know, the Sacramento Kings.

RT is the one with a musical background as an elementary school music teacher by trade. His mom, who worked in the radio business, ignited his love for music when he was young. He took drum lessons starting at age 11 and picked up other instruments from there. He started singing comfortably in high school, later participating in choirs and playing with groups in college. Now, outside of his status as the songbird of NBA Twitter, he plays with bands around Sacramento and even has his own Irish band group.

“Music has always been such a big part of my life,” RT said. “To do this and now bring it into the podcast atmosphere with two of my best friends since middle school, it’s been a major blessing. I’m really grateful for it, and it’s really cool that music can bring people together.”

Now that the songs have become an expectation across the NBA community, it’s a full-blown production between all three. After each game, the trio meets up at their studio (an extra room decked out in Kings memorabilia at Remiticado’s place) and goes through their process. Picking a song and writing the lyrics can take an hour, maybe an hour-and-a-half at the most. Then, setting up and recording takes about 20 minutes now that they have it down to a science. Once that’s done, they record the actual podcast about the night’s game, which is normally 30 minutes to an hour. And that’s all before any editing.

It’s a lengthy process that makes for some late nights, but the Kang Gang guys have a big stage these days. They can’t mail it in.

“Once we find the song, either for the chorus or for the first line, we just freestyle until we get the perfect lyric,” Remiticado said. “If it’s catchy right away, we know that’s the song we’re going to go with. And then we go line by line. If one line has 12 syllables, we make sure the next has 12 syllables. We do it as carefully as possible and make sure we get some clever rhymes in. And then we make sure we talk about our team, the other team, tell a story and then at least one funny line. And an RT high note.

“Sometimes it’s hard. There was times last season where it was tough to come up with a good storyline because we want to make sure that everything we put out is good.”

They were grinding last year as the Kings slogged through a 22–60 season. Although the new campaign brought a wider audience, they had already made waves locally. Over the offseason, Kings legend Brad Miller came on the show, as well as current players Dylan Cardwell and Daeqwon Plowden. Miller and Cardwell even sang.

Now, the love for the Kang Gang knows no bounds. Jeff Teague recently laughed through a spoof song on his popular show Club 520. Rapper and fellow Kings fan Wale shouted them out. Even Maroon 5’s Adam Levine got in the mix, as he posted a hilarious video of the Kang Gang singing their rendition of “She Will Be Loved,” which mimicked Levine judging the performance on The Voice.

Adam Levine showing some love 😭 @adamlevine pic.twitter.com/2A38oJMjth — Kang Gang Pod (@KangGangPod) October 29, 2026

“The Adam Levine one just didn’t make sense, like it shouldn’t have happened,” Remiticado said of Levine talking about the podcast on his Instagram story. “It makes sense when an NBA podcaster, a player or anyone in the NBA world showcases you. ... That one blew our minds.”

No matter how far their hilarious lyrics reach, at the end of the day, Remiticado, Minor and RT are just three friends with a shared love for their favorite team. They were making rhymes and parody music videos together 15 years ago; now they’re just doing it with a bit more attention. The mix of humor, catchy lyrics, good editing and a very bad basketball team combine into the perfect recipe. Their songs are something that people look forward to, even if they haven’t watched a second of Kings basketball in some time.

There’s something special about supporting a comically bad team. Staying in the mud will only make the eventual turnaround that much sweeter. The Kings have been living in basketball misery for a while with just one playoff appearance in the past 20 years. Remiticado, Minor and RT have been there through all the trials and tribulations. They are all very bullish on star rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. for good reason , already putting up silly numbers just 13 games into his NBA career. The franchise still needs some time, though, already in the midst of another season that will likely end near the bottom of the standings.

By the time the Kings are good, who knows where the Kang Gang will be. Maybe they make it to events like All-Star weekend to make content, sit down with more players or light the beam at Golden 1 Center. Heck, maybe even a halftime show.

In the meantime, they found a way to stand out amongst the endless amount of sports content across the internet. Anyone can buy a microphone and press record, but very few grab attention and keep it. Remiticado, Minor and RT found a winning recipe, no matter how bad their basketball team is.

All it took was writing their Kings grief down and singing it into the microphone.

“We’re just silly guys that know how to rhyme some words,” Minor said. “We’ve been through a lot and we just know how to have fun.”

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