Ranking Kings' Best Building Blocks Ahead of 2026 NBA Draft

Before the 2025 offseason, the Sacramento Kings' young core was gloomy. Led solely by the fourth-overall pick in the 2022 draft, Keegan Murray, the Kings' future was in a dark place as they built around aging veterans.

A year later, however, things are trending in the right direction. While they still have one of the oldest and most expensive rosters in the league, they ended the season with seven players aged 26 or younger, most of them playing significant roles in the rotation.

With the 2026 NBA Draft less than a month away, we can take a look at the Kings' young core and how it is looking after their 60-loss season. Here is how I would rank the Kings' best building blocks moving forward:

1. No. 7 pick

Feb 28, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) attempts a free throw against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Their most important move this offseason will come on June 23, as whoever they select with the No. 7 pick will be their new franchise centerpiece. Reports suggest they are leaning toward drafting Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. if he is available for them at No. 7, but regardless of who they take, they are expected to have their new franchise point guard.

Acuff, Kingston Flemings, Mikel Brown Jr., or Keaton Wagler would each become the Kings' most important building block, meaning it is as important as ever for Sacramento to hit on their draft pick.

Fortunately, there are expected to be at least two high-level point guard prospects available for the Kings, so they will have their choice at filling their most dire position.

The Kings also hold the No. 34 and No. 45 picks in this summer's draft, and both of those rookies would realistically be on this list, but since they are much harder to project, we will stick with their incoming No. 7 pick at the top of the ranking.

2. Keegan Murray

Dec 8, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) before the game against the Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While Keegan Murray will be the oldest player on this list at 25, the Kings should still be holding out hope that he can blossom into the two-way star they need him to be. Coming off an injury-ridden 23-game season, Murray is heading into the first season of a five-year, $140 million contract extension, and his expectations are as high as ever.

In his last fully healthy season, Murray averaged 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range. Is it concerning that his efficiency has gotten worse every year? Of course, but there is certainly still hope that he can live up to his potential.

Murray's defense has improved through his four years in the NBA, so as long as he can find consistency with his three-point shot again, he will be a valuable piece moving forward. However, he might never be the star the Kings wanted him to be.

3. Maxime Raynaud

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Coming off an All-Rookie Second Team appearance, Maxime Raynaud is making his case as the Kings' franchise center. While he will go into next season as Domantas Sabonis' backup, Raynaud is in line to take his spot if the Kings decide to move on from the three-time All-Star.

As a rookie, Raynaud averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the field. He led all rookies in rebounds and double-doubles, showing how valuable he can be as a starting center in this league.

Raynaud was the only non-lottery pick selected to an All-Rookie team this season, making it even more impressive what he was able to do after being drafted 42nd overall. The Kings undoubtedly found a gem in the second round of last year's draft, and the skilled big man should have a secure spot in Sacramento for years to come, with hopeful star potential.

4. Nique Clifford

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Kings traded up into the first round of last year's draft to add Nique Clifford into the mix, and the 24-year-old guard had a promising rookie season. While he was not as consistently dominant as Raynaud, he should be able to grow into a valuable off-ball guard.

From February to the end of the season, Clifford averaged 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range. He found a great rhythm toward the end of the season, showing that he is capable of being a starting guard for Sacramento moving forward.

Of course, the Kings want to see more consistency from him, but most rookie guards struggle with that. We should see Clifford get more comfortable next season, and we should see him in a starting backcourt alongside whoever they select with the No. 7 pick.

T5. Devin Carter

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Devin Carter was drafted 13th overall in 2024, yet he has barely gotten an opportunity to prove himself. Carter was drafted under the Kings' past leaders, with neither Scott Perry, B.J. Armstrong, nor Doug Christie having a say in the selection, which has led to him being fazed out of their young core.

Still, there is hope for the 24-year-old guard. Despite playing just 74 total games through his first two seasons, Carter has shown some flashes of being a reliable point guard at this level, even as a backup.

In his last 12 appearances of the season, Carter averaged 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range. If given the proper opportunity, Carter could be Sacramento's second-string point guard moving forward.

T5. Dylan Cardwell

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After going undrafted last year, Dylan Cardwell was picked up by the Kings and eventually signed to a standard contract. Cardwell quickly became a fan favorite in Sacramento, using his high energy and intensity to get the Golden 1 Center crowd involved, while consistently making big plays on defense.

Sure, the 24-year-old big man has plenty to learn to be a reliable NBA center, but his defensive instincts and rim protection are exactly what the Kings need in their frontcourt.

As a rookie, he averaged 5.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 20.6 minutes per game, shooting 58.7% from the field. If the Kings have a center duo of Raynaud and Cardwell for the next several years, the franchise would likely be very pleased.

7. De'Andre Hunter

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward De'Andre Hunter (15) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

De'Andre Hunter was traded to the Kings at this year's deadline, but played just two games in a Sacramento uniform before his season was cut short due to a significant eye injury. Of course, that makes it challenging to evaluate his role with the Kings, but we could see him having a longer Kings tenure than expected.

Hunter has just one year left on his contract, but if the Kings like their forward duo of him and Murray, they could look to keep them together longer. The 28-year-old has proven to be a productive player through seven years in the NBA, but should not be viewed as a legitimate building block for this rebuilding Kings team.

It would be great for Hunter to emerge as an impactful player next season, but we certainly should not expect too much.

The trade block veterans

The rest of the Kings' roster still under contract heading into next season is expected to be on the trade block this summer. While guys like Hunter and Carter are likely part of that "trade block" group as well, we should not expect these other veterans to play a part in the Kings' future: Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk.

Of course, it would be surprising if all four of them were out of Sacramento by the start of the 2026-27 season, but we can expect none of them to play a legitimate role in the Kings' plans moving forward.

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