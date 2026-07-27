Ranking Every Position Group on the Sacramento Kings' Roster

The Sacramento Kings still have two open roster spots, with at least one expected to be filled before the start of the 2026-27 season. Outside of that minor move, though, the Kings seem to be done with their 2026 offseason.

The Kings have already had some notable roster shake-ups, with key departures including DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook, and the addition of standout rookies Darius Acuff Jr., Alex Karaban, and Emanuel Sharp. With this new-look roster geared toward a rebuilding future, here is how the Kings' three different position groups are looking, ranked by how effective each should be next season:

3. Forwards

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) dribbles against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forwards Keegan Murray De'Andre Hunter Precious Achiuwa Alex Karaban Jonathan Mogbo (two-way)

With the loss of DeRozan and the additions of Karaban and Mogbo, it is hard to say the Kings' forward room has really improved this offseason. Granted, they made a great decision to re-sign Achiuwa, and we are set to see much more of Hunter than we got last season, as he suffered a season-ending injury after just two games. This is certainly not a weak positional group, but far from Sacramento's strongest.

Murray is the clear standout here, as the 25-year-old forward has the potential to be the Kings' most important player next season. For now, he will still be the third or fourth option, but his two-way versatility is hard to ignore, as long as he can find his rhythm from beyond the arc, which has been a significant concern recently.

The Kings are expected to start a duo of Murray and Hunter at the forward spots, although it would be great to see Murray play alongside Achiuwa for extended runs as well. Overall, the Kings should not necessarily struggle in this area, but they are not as deep in the forward spots right now, especially with rookie Karaban and two-way Mogbo as bigger question marks.

2. Guards

Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guards Darius Acuff Jr. Zach LaVine Malik Monk Nique Clifford Emanuel Sharp Daeqwon Plowden Isaiah Stevens (two-way) Adam Flagler (two-way)

The guard room is certainly Sacramento's deepest positional group, but not necessarily the best. Of course, it is headlined by a projected starting duo of Acuff Jr. and LaVine, and on paper, they should be fun to watch. Will they translate to winning basketball from the jump? Probably not, but that one-two scoring punch could be electric.

Off the bench, the Kings will have a mix of Monk, Clifford, and Sharp to choose from, and each of them brings something different to the table.

Monk is their best playmaker off the bench, and we could see him be more of a backup point guard this season who can handle the ball, pass, and score. Clifford is more of a Swiss Army knife who showed some flashes as a rookie. Sharp is a prototypical 3-and-D guard who should have no trouble carving out minutes as a player Doug Christie might've actually built in a lab.

Deeper in the guard room are guys like Plowden, who got elevated from a two-way to a standard contract this offseason, but will likely struggle to find a spot in the rotation. Two-way guys in Stevens and Flagler will likely be afterthoughts in this crowded guard room, and really, the Kings would be better off using one of these spots on a forward or big man.

1. Centers

Dec 30, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Centers Domantas Sabonis Maxime Raynaud Dylan Cardwell

Sure, their center room might not seem as deep as the other positional groups, but this is one of the best center trios in the NBA. Sabonis headlines this group as a three-time All-Star and is due for a bounce-back season after an injury-filled 2025-26 campaign. When healthy, the 30-year-old is one of the most consistent and dominant big men in the NBA, and we should see him return to that form next season.

Behind Sabonis was the best rookie center duo in the NBA last season. Raynaud, 23, was the only non-lottery pick selected to an All-Rookie team last season, and the 7-foot-1 French center will only get better and more comfortable as time goes on. Cardwell, 24, emerged as an elite shot blocker, rebounder, and lob threat as a rookie, and in the long run, could actually be Sacramento's best center option as they build around Acuff Jr. at point guard.

The Kings have no real weakness in this center group, and Christie will likely have trouble finding proper minutes for all three of them.

As bad as the Kings are expected to be next season, it is hard to find any significant gaps in their positional groups. Could we see them exceed those low expectations?

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