10 Players Ruled Out on Kings vs. Blazers Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings are finally just one game away from ending their torturous 2025-26 campaign, as they head into their season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. While their recent trend of winning has created some optimism heading into the offseason, this has still been one of the worst seasons in recent Kings history.

The Kings are just 22-59 heading into their last game, and are looking to avoid the 60-loss mark. The Kings have reached 60 losses in just one other season in franchise history, when they went 17-65 in 2008-09. Of course, the odds will be against them for Sunday's finale as they continue to deal with an extensive list of injuries.

Kings rule out eight players

Apr 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) slaps hands with head coach Doug Christie after making a three-point basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

After playing in 77 of the Kings' first 79 games, veteran forward DeMar DeRozan is officially set to miss each of the team's last three games of the season. DeRozan joins seven other absences for Sunday's season finale, including Malik Monk. The Kings' full injury report:

- DeMar DeRozan: OUT (right hamstring strain)

- Drew Eubanks: OUT (left thumb UCL repair)

- De'Andre Hunter: OUT (left eye retinal repair)

- Zach LaVine: OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

- Malik Monk: OUT (personal reasons)

- Keegan Murray: OUT (left ankle sprain)

- Domantas Sabonis: OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

- Russell Westbrook: OUT (right toe injury management)

With guys like DeRozan, Monk, Westbrook, LaVine, and Sabonis all set to miss the season finale, questions will start to roll in about whether or not we have already seen their last appearances in a Kings uniform. With a very uncertain offseason ahead, next year's roster could look more similar to what we will actually see on the court on Sunday.

Thankfully, the Kings still have guys like Maxime Raynaud, Precious Achiuwa, Devin Carter, Nique Clifford, and Dylan Cardwell, who can all make an impact as they look to end a disastrous 2025-26 season on a high note. Keep in mind, though, with a loss to the Blazers, the Kings will likely move down to fifth place in the lottery standings, further hurting their chances at a top pick this summer.

Blazers announce four-player injury report

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While the Kings are looking to win on Sunday for morale purposes, the Blazers are actually desperate for a win. With a win, the Blazers will secure the eighth seed in the West, making their road out of the play-in tournament much more favorable. However, with a loss to the Kings and a Clippers win over the Warriors, the Blazers would fall to ninth.

With this, they have ruled out just two players for their season finale. The Blazers' full injury report:

- Matisse Thybulle: PROBABLE (right ankle sprain)

- Vit Krejci: QUESTIONABLE (left calf contusion)

- Jerami Grant: OUT (right calf strain)

- Damian Lillard: OUT (left Achilles tendon injury management)

The Blazers have already beaten the Kings in each of their three previous meetings this season, but the largest win has been by just seven points. Sacramento, despite being led solely by its young core, could certainly make things interesting on Sunday, but we can expect them to end the season with a loss. Still, with lottery odds in mind, a loss on Sunday could be a long-term win for the Kings.

The Kings and Blazers are set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. PT in Portland on Sunday.