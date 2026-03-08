13 Players Listed on Kings vs. Bulls Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings are riding a three-game losing streak to fall to 14-50 on the season, and with the season winding down, they are looking to lock up the best odds in the 2026 NBA Draft lottery. After suffering their 50th loss of the season in their last outing, the Kings are now set to host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

However, both teams are set to be shorthanded.

Kings rule out five key players

Feb 7, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden 1 Center. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Kings have been dealing with the same slew of injuries since the All-Star break, and unfortunately for them, things will likely not get much better in the final 18 games of the season. Sure, they should get rookie center Dylan Cardwell and standout forward Keegan Murray back before the offseason, but they are still playing through season-ending injuries to Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and De'Andre Hunter. The Kings' full injury report:

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (left ankle sprain)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye retinal repair)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

Notably, LaVine will be missing Sunday's matchup against his former team. The Kings acquired the two-time All-Star from the Bulls at last year's trade deadline, and in their previous meeting this season, he led the Kings with 30 points in a losing effort in his first game back in Chicago since the trade.

The Kings, as usual, will have some trouble with these five players sidelined, but the Bulls are dealing with some significant injuries of their own that could make life easier for Sacramento.

Bulls list eight players on injury report

Feb 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks to pass the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA game at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Bulls have been mildly disappointing this season, recently snapping an 11-game losing streak to win two of their last three. Still, though, they sit 5.5 games out of the Eastern Conference play-in picture, and desperately need a win in Sacramento if they want to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The Bulls have several key players dealing with injuries, though, with Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis both questionable, while Anfernee Simons is ruled out. The Bulls' full injury report:

Matas Buzelis - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle sprain)

Josh Giddey - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle sprain)

Jalen Smith - QUESTIONABLE (left calf strain)

Patrick Williams - QUESTIONABLE (right quadricep strain)

Zach Collins - OUT (right 1st toe surgery)

Noa Essengue - OUT (left shoulder surgery)

Jaden Ivey - OUT (left patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Anfernee Simons - OUT (left ulnar styloid fracture)

If the Bulls have to play with Giddey, Buzelis, or both, the Kings would have a great chance to pull off the upset at home. In their last meeting, Buzelis led the Bulls with 27 points, while Giddey had a near-triple-double with 20 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds. Chicago's future is bright with those two, but their potential absence on Sunday could certainly shake up the Kings' chances.

The Kings and Bulls are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Sunday.