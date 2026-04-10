17 Players Listed on Kings vs. Warriors Loaded Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are gearing up for a rematch on Friday, just three days after meeting in San Francisco. Tuesday's matchup resulted in a 110-105 win for the Warriors, and now the Kings are looking for revenge as they face off in Sacramento.

While the Kings have had two days of rest since their last meeting, the Warriors are on the second leg of a back-to-back after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. In that contest, the Warriors played without Steph Curry, but he is expected to return to action for Friday's game.

The Kings, on the other hand, are still severely banged up, ruling out seven players for their matchup against the Warriors.

Kings rule out DeMar DeRozan

Nov 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) controls the ball while being defended by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

In what is potentially DeMar DeRozan's last home game as a King with an uncertain offseason ahead, the six-time All-Star will not be suiting up. The same goes for Russell Westbrook, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Drew Eubanks, who could all be finding a new home this summer, depending on how things shake out. The Kings' full injury report:

- DeMar DeRozan: OUT (right hamstring soreness)

- Drew Eubanks: OUT (left thumb UCL repair)

- De'Andre Hunter: OUT (left eye retinal repair)

- Zach LaVine: OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

- Keegan Murray: OUT (left ankle sprain)

- Domantas Sabonis: OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

- Russell Westbrook: OUT (right toe injury management)

All seven of these players were also sidelined for Tuesday's matchup, yet the Kings gave the Warriors all they could handle in a five-point loss. While they might not be able to keep it as close this time around, they will certainly try to put on a show for the city in the last home game of their underwhelming 2025-26 campaign.

Warriors list Curry as probable

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles at the crowd during a game against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

After sitting out of their marquee matchup against the Lakers, Curry will likely play in both of the Warriors' final two games of the season to get him ready for the play-in tournament. Curry has been listed as probable for Friday's game, along with Kristaps Porzingis. The Warriors' full injury report:

- Steph Curry: PROBABLE (right knee injury management)

- Kristaps Porzingis: PROBABLE (right knee injury management)

- Charles Bassey: PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

- Will Richard: QUESTIONABLE (bilateral low back strain)

- Gui Santos: QUESTIONABLE (right pelvic contusion)

- LJ Cryer: OUT (right ankle sprain)

- Jimmy Butler: OUT (right ACL surgery)

- Seth Curry: OUT (left adductor injury management)

- Moses Moody: OUT (left patellar tendon surgery)

- Quinten Post: OUT (right foot injury management)

The Kings could have caught a huge break if Curry and Porzingis had to miss Friday's game, but instead, the Warriors' duo will likely give Sacramento some trouble. Of course, the Warriors are still dealing with other key injuries, but having Curry back in the lineup after a 27-game injury absence is a huge difference-maker.

The Kings and Warriors are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento.