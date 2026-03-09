Way Too Early Predictions of Who Returns for Kings

There are still 17 games left for the Sacramento Kings, but with them fighting for the bottom spot in the standings, it's hard not to look ahead at next season and start imagining what the team may look like after Scott Perry's second offseason.

With so many veterans hurt, we're getting a great look at all of the younger and unproven players on the Kings. But it's not just the rookies or other young players showing what they can do, but veterans like Precious Achiuwa and even Drew Eubanks are having strong games in contract years.

With that said, here's the way too early prediction on who returns next year for the Kings.

The Rookies

The easiest trio of players to designate are the rookies. Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell have all impressed in their rookies years. Clifford has been more up and down than the two bigs, but he's also had the hardest path to a consistant role for the team with so many veterans and guards in front of him.

Maxime Raynaud 26 PTS (10-20 FG, 6-6 FT), 11 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, +15 (+/-) vs. Bulls



First Kings rookie with 25/10/3b since 1995 https://t.co/dAloqm3lww pic.twitter.com/D4zTkPKq9t — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) March 9, 2026

Expect all three to be back with higher expecations heading into next season.

Veterans Under Contract

And now, from the easiest prediction to the hardest. The four veterans of Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk.

These four have been in rumors since the minute Perry took over as general manager, but all four remain on the Kings heading into the offseason. There weren't huge markets for any of the proven players, but Sabonis was almost traded to the Toronto Raptors at the deadline, and is a move that could be revisited.

All four will be easier to trade than last offseason, with a year off of their contracts, but Monk and Sabonis still have two years left on their deals. I think Sabonis has enough talent and star power to still be moved, and is a move the Kings push hard to get done with the emergence of Raynaud and Cardwell. But Monk falls in the returns category after another limited market for the sixth-man.

LaVine's value arguably goes up this offseason as a $49 million expiring contract, and gets him moved. While DeRozan stays with the team and trades for the future hall of famer pick up again at the trade deadline.

None of these predictions feel great, but it's a shot in the dark at what might happen with the vets.

Everyone Else Under Contract

Feb 23, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

That leaves just De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray, and Devin Carter as the players under contract for next year. The Kings are always in desperate need of wings, so expect both the newly acquired Hunter and Murray to be back for their highly anticipated wing duo.

But Carter's future in Sacramento seems uncertain at best. He's had every chance to get back in the rotation throughout the year, but hasn't been able to stick on the court. At the beginning of the year, his path to the rotation was muddy and blocked, but even with players out, he's on the outside looking in. He's likely due for a fresh start with a team that wants to take a chance on a recent lottery pick.

The Free Agents

And last but certainly not least, the free agents: Russell Westbrook, Precious Achiuwa, Drew Eubanks, and Doug McDermott. And for the sake of space, we'll throw Killian Hayes, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Daeqwon Plowden, and Isaiah Stevens here as well.

The biggest question marks are Westbrook and Achiuwa. There have already been rumors about Westbrook returning, and he seems like the one veteran the front office wants to keep around to mentor the young players. Achiuwa has been playing the best basketball of his career, and is due for a raise after taking a one-year deal with the Kings. I think both come back, as they both seem happy to be in Sacramento, and the continuity should help the Kings as they reshape their roster.

Plowden has also played well of late and deserves more of a real shot. The coaching staff seems to love what he brings, and he's gaining trust over the final stretch of the season. He's already 27 so he doesn't fall in the young player category, but as an end-of-the-roster player, it's hard to find someone better. I think he's done enough to earn a roster spot next year.

That leaves Eubanks, McDermott, Hayes, Baldwin Jr., and Stevens on the outside looking in. Eubanks has played well when on the court, but the Kings don't need another center unless it's another young project.

So in the end, the depth chart would be:

PG: Russell Westbrook

SG: Nique Clifford, Malik Monk

SF: DeMar DeRozan, De'Andre Hunter, Daeqwon Plowden

PF: Keegan Murray, Precious Achiuwa

C: Maxime Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell