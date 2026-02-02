Charles Barkley Rips the Kings Apart After De'Andre Hunter Trade

On Saturday, the Sacramento Kings acquired De'Andre Hunter from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the move has earned some mixed reviews across the NBA. Many people believe that the Cavaliers did well by getting Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder, but on the Kings' side, the general reaction is, "What are they doing?"

NBA legend Charles Barkley did not hold back on the Kings after hearing about the Hunter trade on ESPN on Saturday.

“This trade makes zero sense for both teams,” Barkley said. “The Cavs have a legitimate chance of winning the East, and you know I'm a big Hunter fan. I have no idea what Sacramento is doing. I mean they're getting him, but I don't know what they're doing. But I'm disappointed in the Cavs because I'm a big De'Andre Hunter fan.”

"I have no idea what Sacramento's doing"



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8SUErjw9bX — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 1, 2026

Is it that bad of a trade?

While it can be seen as a head-scratching move, it is not nearly as bad as Barkley paints it out to be. Of course, the biggest concern is that everyone expected the Kings to try to get younger and jumpstart a rebuild, and acquiring the 28-year-old forward is not necessarily moving in the right direction.

However, Barkley's opinion on the trade seems to stem more from his true feelings about the Kings franchise. When Kenny Smith asked why Barkley does not like this trade for the Kings, he made it clear how he really felt.

“They're not relevant,” Barkley responded. “They're not relevant. We're not living in the future. They're not any good. Sacramento is not good, man. I'm never going to see Kevin Johnson again because there's no reason to go to Sacramento."

As a player, Hunter is not a bad acquisition for the Kings by any means. His length and defense should help the Kings stay competitive, but that might be the issue. The Kings need to realize they should not be trying to stay competitive, and the only way this trade pans out well is if they are able to flip Hunter in the offseason or next season when he is on an expiring contract.

Jan 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Hunter will likely make his Kings debut on Wednesday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies, and the defensive-minded forward has a chance to show fans that he can be a difference-maker for this struggling team. The Kings are on an active nine-game losing streak, and while more losses would help their lottery odds, fans and the team alike need to see a win, especially after their first trade of the season.

With the trade deadline on Thursday, the Kings likely are not done making moves, and they certainly have the opportunity to make up for this questionable deal with Cleveland and build a better foundation for the future.

Recommended Articles