Grade the Trade: Kings Send Guard Duo to Cavaliers for De'Andre Hunter

The Sacramento Kings have been involved in several trade rumors leading up to Thursday's deadline, but they finally pulled the trigger on their first move. ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Kings have sent Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for De'Andre Hunter.

The Kings have also sent Dario Saric to the Chicago Bulls along with two second-round picks, a 2029 from the Kings and a 2027 from the Cavaliers.

Ellis, 26, has been a highly-anticipated trade candidate across the league, making it a minimal shock that he was moved. However, it is surprising that he was moved five days before the deadline. Schröder, 32, signed with the Kings last offseason and is now set to change teams for the fourth time since the start of the 2024-25 season.

BREAKING: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, sources tell ESPN. The three-team deal includes the Chicago Bulls acquiring Kings forward Dario Saric and two future second-round picks. pic.twitter.com/Hoc6bP0hhj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2026

Grade the trade: Sacramento Kings

While trading away Ellis and Schröder is not super surprising, this is an interesting return for the guard duo. Hunter, 28, is a defensive-minded, lengthy forward who is an ideal player in Doug Christie and Scott Perry's system. However, was this the right move?

For a Kings team that Perry has admitted he is trying to make younger, and that was searching for a first-round pick in exchange for Ellis, I find it hard to believe that this was their best option. Multiple reports suggested that about half of the NBA had a level of interest in Ellis, and rightfully so as an affordable 3-and-D guard, but Hunter is not much of a positive asset.

Hunter is owed $24.9 million next season before hitting the open market in the 2027 offseason, making it a potential short-term tenure in Sacramento. In fact, there is reason to believe that the Kings will look to trade him away sooner than that if his expiring deal gains interest on the market.

Not to say Hunter is a bad player, by any means, but this seems like a move the Kings should have made two years ago. As they sit in last place in the West with a league-worst 12-38 record, it just does not seem like the right move to make.

Kings Grade: C

It is hard to judge this trade, because from a player standpoint, it is not a downgrade by any means. Ellis' playstyle fits much better on a playoff contender, and the Kings had no reason to ever have both Schröder and Russell Westbrook dominating their point guard minutes. Hunter is a good player, and it will be interesting to see him play alongside Keegan Murray, but for now, it is hard to be excited about this deal.

Grade the trade: Cleveland Cavaliers

Mar 19, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) is called for a foul against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

This was an ideal move to make for the Cavaliers, especially since their experiment with Hunter has not been going according to plan. Swapping Hunter, who has been struggling this season, for a talented 3-and-D guard in Ellis, along with a veteran point guard in Schröder to help with Darius Garland's injury concerns, is a great move.

Not only do the Cavaliers benefit from a player standpoint, but this is a huge financial move. With this trade, the Cavaliers save about $50 million in salary and luxury tax this season. For a team that does not have much financial flexibility, getting out of Hunter's contract was huge.

The Cavaliers are just 29-21 on the season, and with the Eastern Conference wide open, this move could certainly give them the depth they need to get over the hump. This backcourt group in Cleveland is now very impressive, although it will be interesting to see how losing a valuable wing defender like Hunter will hurt them.

Cavaliers Grade: A-

It is safe to say that the Cavaliers won this trade, even though it is not a horrible trade for the Kings. If Sacramento can turn around and swap Hunter once he is on an expiring contract, either in the offseason or this time next year when his value is much higher, then the move could ultimately pay off big time.

For now, though, it is hard to sense a clear direction for this Kings team.

Recommended Articles