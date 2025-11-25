DeMar DeRozan Reveals the Key to Kings' Success After Win vs. Timberwolves

After the Sacramento Kings started their season 3-13 and it felt like all hope was lost, the team has shot some optimism into the fanbase with two consecutive wins. On Monday, the Kings picked up their best win of the season in a 117-112 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the win, the Kings were led by DeMar DeRozan with 33 points, while Keegan Murray was incredible on both ends of the floor, finishing with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Murray missed the Kings' first 15 games of the season after having thumb surgery, but the team is now undefeated at 2-0 with him in the starting lineup. After Monday's win, DeRozan called Murray the "key" and even said that this is his team.

"It's everything," DeRozan said about having Murray back. "Keegan is the key to this team. It's his team. He’s one of those guys that's going to be very, very special in this league, and he's showing it with his dynamic play on both ends. He changes the game. When his confidence is high, the things he's able to do makes it a lot easier on us. It's pretty obvious."

The Kings are Keegan's team?

NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the Kings were open to trading everyone on their roster except Keegan Murray and rookie Nique Clifford, and many believe it would be a great idea to send off everyone to build around those two.

Many have been waiting for the 25-year-old forward to take that leap as the Kings' best player, and after improving his defense every year, it was only a matter of time until he pieced it together on offense as well. Murray broke the NBA record for most three-pointers by a rookie, but his offensive efficiency has dipped every year since.

If Murray can be aggressive and consistently score the ball like he was on Monday night, he could legitimately be the future of this franchise. However, until he shows that, there is no reason for the Kings to go all-in on him as a franchise cornerstone.

While Murray was sidelined, nobody expected him to come back and make this much of a difference for the Kings, but what he brings on both sides of the ball is seemingly invaluable. The Kings are certainly lucky to have him back, and he is the key for this team to turn things around.

