Dennis Schroder Speaks On Kings' Much-Needed Win Over Bucks
The Sacramento Kings grabbed a much-needed win on Saturday night, beating a strong Milwaukee Bucks team 135-133 on the road. In addition to being the Kings’ best win of the season thus far, Sacramento’s new point guard, Dennis Schroder, played what is probably his best game as a King to this point. Schroder finished with a season-high 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes.
The Kings’ point guard gave his thoughts on what led Sacramento to the win over a quality opponent after struggling through the last few games.
Not Backing Down from Physicality
Milwaukee is a big team heavily skewed towards bigs and frontcourt players. Unsurprisingly, they try to push smaller teams around and set the tone physically. The Bucks tried this with Sacramento, as Bobby Portis got into it with Domantas Sabonis early in the game.
Schroder said he enjoyed the chippiness and physicality that were very present throughout this game, noting that “[We] like that…I think that brought us more together…You know, Russell [Westbrook] having Domas [Sabonis]’s back right away…I think it shows we’ve become a team and we’re getting there.”
This quote alone shows at least part of why Schroder appealed to the Kings. Aside from the glaring need at point guard that he helps to fill, Schroder plays with an edge that resonates with coach Christie, and likely fills some of the traits Scott Perry looks for as well.
Schroder finished his thoughts on the topic with another Doug Christie-coded thought, saying that he was “glad he was on the bench... because I would have gotten a suspension.”
Coach Christie himself is firmly entrenched in Kings lore from his willingness to be physical, and this sort of edge from Schroder will similarly win the hearts of Kings fans if it is sustained and used in the right ways.
The physicality and intensity continued throughout the game, with the Bucks earning four technical fouls.
Credit to DeRozan for Key Defensive Adjustment
Though the Kings were in control for a lot of this game, that was certainly not the case early on. Sacramento found themselves in a 15-2 hole almost immediately, and were down by as much as 15 in the first quarter.
From that point on, though, Sacramento outscored Milwaukee 72-55 over the next two quarters and held on for the win. Schroder said this was sparked by veteran wing DeMar Derozan, who, per Schroder, “Let’s Giannis Antetokounmpo play one on one against Domas, and Domas did a hell of a job.”
Schroder acknowledged that Sacramento gave the Bucks just about whatever they wanted early on, and that largely came from Antetokounmpo getting wherever he wanted - particularly in the paint, where he averages 26 points per game alone.
Schroder spread the praise around as well, acknowledging the help Russell Westbrook gave in defending the former MVP. “Russell, every time [Giannis] spun back, Russell was active and going for steals. That’s just what you have to do as a team. You cannot stop [Giannis] by yourself, so that’s what we did well tonight.”
This is pretty spot-on analysis from Schroder. Antetokounmpo is as close to an unstoppable force as you will find in the NBA, frequently getting into the paint at will, either finishing or getting to the free-throw line at all-time high rates.
The Kings' interior defense, on the other hand, is one of the worst in the league, ranking 26th in points allowed in the paint per game. This should come as no surprise, given the clear roster imbalance and general lack of size across all positions. Even on nights when they do not face Antetokounmpo, Sacramento will have to use full team efforts to prevent teams from having a lay-up line.
This will improve once Keegan Murray returns from injury, but this win showed potential for improvement on this front through team defense and properly timed help.
Schroder closed his media session, noting that Sacramento “Needed [this win] bad.” Again, very true, because the schedule does not get any easier. Sacramento will look to carry momentum from this win into Denver, where they take on the Nuggets on Monday night.