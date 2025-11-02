How Kings Fought Back to Win in Milwaukee for First Time in 10 Years
If there's one place the Sacramento Kings haven't had success in over the last decade, it's Milwaukee. They haven't won while visiting the Bucks since 2015, when Rudy Gay led the team with 36 points and Rajon Rondo chipped in 13 assists.
And it looked like it would be more of the same early today, as the Kings fell behind early 15-2 and 21-6. They went with another new starting lineup, giving rookie Dylan Cardwell the surprise start, but while it was good in theory, they put themselves in a deep hole against the Bucks.
Milwaukee ended up scoring 47 points in the first quarter, but the Kings outscored them 34-24 in the second quarter to pull themselves back in the game at halftime. And they continued that momentum into the second half and held off a late surge by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma.
Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, a steal, and a block, which is remarkable that that is actually a 'down' game for the two-time MVP. Here's three ways the Kings fought back to get a much-needed second win on the season.
Didn't Lose Hope
There are going to be stretches in games where teams just don't miss, and today, it just happened to be the start of the game for the Bucks. They started out red hot, making seven of their first eight field goal attempts. But it's hard to maintain that kind of shot-making, and they eventually cooled off.
Sacramento never appeared panicked on the court. They continued to stick to the game plan, and as the Bucks' shooting fell back down to earth, they just chipped away until they got the lead back. And most importantly, once they got the lead in the middle of the third quarter, they never gave it back up.
Russell Westbrook Off the Bench
Cardwell got the start, but he ended up playing just over five minutes after the beginning stretch didn't work out. And it was Russell Westbrook who came up big off the bench for the Kings and ended up finishing the game down the stretch.
He had 12 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals on the night. He only made four of his 14 field goal attempts, but played aggressively all night, and got the most difficult assignment of trying to slow down Antetokounmpo in clutch time.
It's exactly what Scott Perry brought him in to do this season. In a chippy game that had multiple reviews, Westbrook brought the intensity that this team has missed in the past and stood up for his teammates when needed.
Small Ball Beats Out Size
Along the same lines as Westbrook coming in and playing well, Sacramento did a great job of forcing the Bucks to adjust to them. They tried to match up to the Bucks' size early, but when that didn't work, they shifted to play to their strengths.
Not only did Westbrook play well, but all the guards finished with great games. Zach LaVine led the way with 31 points, DeMar DeRozan had 29, and Dennis Schroder had 24 points and 7 assists. and outside of Westbrook, the two leading players off the bench minutes-wise were Keon Ellis and Nique Clifford.
Everyone knows that the Kings are an undersized team, and for them to be able to win this year, they'll have to find ways to beat teams that are bigger than them. This was a great sign that it's possible while going against one of the biggest teams in the league.