Domantas Sabonis Discusses What Worked for Kings in Huge Win vs. Bucks
After winning just one of their first five games of the 2025-26 season and putting together a rough three-game losing streak, the Sacramento Kings picked up a much-needed win on Saturday. The Kings took down the Milwaukee Bucks on the road in a 135-133 shootout.
The Kings were led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, combining for 60 points, while Dennis Schroder and Domantas Sabonis each chipped in 24 apiece.
What was the biggest factor for the Kings?
Of course, Sacramento's offense was firing, but Sabonis actually felt like the team's defense was the deciding factor, despite giving up 133 points.
"I mean, they scored a lot of points, but we were working together as a team. Team defense," Sabonis said in response to a question about the Kings' biggest factor in Saturday's win. "A lot of communication, and we figured out how to get this one at the end."
The Kings had a great all-around performance on Saturday, and even made some much-needed improvements as a team, with one being at the free-throw line. The Kings shot 35-40 from the charity stripe in Saturday's win, and Sabonis recognized how important that was.
"It's always important. Free throws are easy buckets that we can get that can change the game dramatically. Today, we made most of them," Sabonis said.
Trying to slow down Giannis
Of course, the biggest trick for Milwaukee's opponents is always trying to slow down two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Saturday, Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists on 8-13 shooting from the field. While that is still a valiant performance, the Kings outscored the Bucks 60-50 in the paint, which was ultimately a huge factor in the win.
"We just try to build a wall. Coaches have been talking about building a wall," Sabonis said about defending Antetokounmpo. "He's seen that his whole career, but today, I guess it worked out a bit more in our favor."
Of course, this was not an easy game for the Kings, especially playing without Malik Monk and Keegan Murray, but they managed to pull out a win to get their second victory of the season.
The Kings will not play at this level every night, but it is certainly a promising indicator of better days to come for Sacramento after their disastrous 1-4 start to the season. The Kings will look to build on this momentum against an even tougher opponent, the Denver Nuggets, on Monday.