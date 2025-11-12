Domantas Sabonis Speaks On Frustrations As Kings Slide Continues

The Sacramento Kings' season has spiraled quickly. After everyone was feeling better following a win over the Golden State Warriors, they've now lost three straight games in convincing fashion. They didn't get blown out by the Denver Nuggets like they did the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves, but the Nuggets pulled away with seeming ease in the fourth quarter.

It's not a huge surprise that the Kings are struggling so much this season, as they came into the year with a roster that never made sense on paper. They have talent, but with a guard-heavy roster and limited defenders on the team, the results haven't matched the talent that's on the team.

Sabonis was asked about his frustration level after the 3-8 start, given the team's high hopes coming into the year, and shared the same sentiments that DeMar DeRozan shared before yesterday's game against the Nuggets.

"No one wants to start like this, playing this way, especially with our home crowd. They definitely deserve better. I don't have any words, we just have to try and figure this out. It's tough. We're a lot of different talented pieces and we just gotta put it together."

Sabonis was then asked if he was confident that the team could turn things around, and gave a reassuring answer that the players haven't lost hope yet.

"I'm definitely confident. There's a lot of talent, we have a great coaching staff, great management, and guys come in here and work. Guys are willing to sacrifice, willing to watch film, willing to do all the little things. So you know, when things get tough like this, people just kind of go their own way, but not with this group, so that's definitely motivating."

It's a good sign that Sabonis and the rest of the team haven't given up, as there's a lot of time left in the season, but there's no clear fix in sight for the Kings. They're struggling on both ends of the court and have so many issues to fix that a boost in morale will help, but isn't likely going to fix all of the on court issues.

It should also be noted that the schedule will eventually lighten up, but we're still weeks away from that point. By then, Sacramento could be completely out of the running and stuck at the bottom of the standings.

While Sabonis and DeRozan yesterday said all the right things, you can tell that their demeanors are down. Doug Christie looks as frustrated as ever during his media availability, and everyone just looks defeated right now.

The Kings have one more game at home tonight against the Atlanta Hawks before they head out on another tough five-game road trip against the Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, and Nuggets. That's a tough slate, to say the least, for a team struggling to find anything that works, but hopefully Sabonis is right and the team figures it out on the fly.

