Kings Drop Third Straight as Nuggets Cruise: Three Takeaways

The Sacramento Kings' troubles continue to mount, as they fell once again to the Denver Nuggets 108-122. They didn't get blown out, but the game ended quickly in the fourth quarter, and a few strong minutes of play by the Nuggets.

Sacramento hung around for three quarters, but they had no answer for Nikola Jokić, who finished with a casual 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists on a hyper-efficient 16-of-19 (84.2%) from the field.

Denver just made it look easy tonight, especially in the fourth quarter. When they turned it on, they cruised to victory and completely took Sacramento out of the game in minutes. Even with that, here are three takeaways from the Kings' third straight loss.

Domantas Sabonis Doesn't Look Right

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Domantas Sabonis was questionable coming into the game once again, and ended up suiting up for the Kings, but it was clear early that he was in considerable pain. Almost every time he ran down the court, he was clutching at his side, especially if he was part of contact on either defense or offense.

It's commendable that Sabonis is going out there and playing through the pain, but it's hard not to wonder whether it would be better for him to rest and fully heal. Sabonis relies so much on his strength and physicality to both score and defend that when he can't create that same type of contact, he's not quite as effective.

Sabonis still finished with a good game with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists on 8-of-12 (66.7%) from the field and 1-of-3 (33.3%) from three, but he just doesn't look like himself. He ended up fouling out early after battling foul trouble for most of the game.

On the plus side, Drew Eubanks once again filled in nicely with 19 points and 7 rebounds on an efficient 8-of-9 (88.9%) from the field. He continues to provide solid minutes while Sabonis sits.

Rebounding Woes Strike Again

Even with Eubanks filling in well, the Kings rebounding woes struct again tonight. Coming into the season, the main issue with their roster was their size. With too many guards and a lack of front-court depth, they've been outmatched in the front court almost every single game. And it was mre of the same tonight, as they got outrebounded 56-44.

It was even more of a discrepancy on the offensive glass. Denver pulled down 15 offensive rebounds that led to 23 second chance points, while the Kings had 9 offensive boards for 13 second chance points.

Sacramento actually had some solid stretches on defense tonight, but were unable to finish possession by securing the rebound. They just aren't good enough to give up second chance looks. Getting stops for them is hard enough to try and have to do it twice in a row, and it was their demise tonight against the Nuggets.

Dennis Schroder is Ice Cold

Dennis Schroder over the last three games:



1.7 points

4.3 assists

1.7 rebounds

5.3% FG% (1/19)

0% 3P% (0/8)



Just an ICE cold stretch from him... — Will Z. Stats (@will_zimmerle) November 12, 2025

Dennis Schroder is in a serious funk. He once again finished with zero points, missing all three of his field goal attempts. He had three assists, but also had three turnovers. Over his last three games, he's averaging 1.7 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.7 rebounds on 5.3% shooting from the field and 0% from three.

You read that right. He's 1-of-19 from the field and 0-of-8 from three. Ice cold may not sum up how poor the stretch has been.

What's odd is that Schroder was playing well before the three-game stretch. he was scoring, facilitating, and playing strong defense, but since has dropped off the map. Doug Christie seems set on keeping him in the lineup, but with Russell Westbrook continuing to play well, he could get questions soon about a change to the starting lineup once again.

Recommended Articles