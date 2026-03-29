Doug Christie Shares What Makes Kings' Maxime Raynaud Impressive

While the Sacramento Kings have now lost three straight games to fall to 19-56 on the season, not everything is bad for the franchise. Despite a 123-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Kings rookie center Maxime Raynaud had another impressive game.

In the loss, Raynaud finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, extending his lead for the most double-doubles by any rookie in the NBA this season, while shooting 5-8 from the field and a perfect 2-2 from three-point range. After the game, Kings head coach Doug Christie shared exactly what makes his rookie big man so impressive.

"Max just continues to impress. I mean, the proficiency of his low floaters. He's starting to knock down threes. The rebounding aspect, he continues to understand leverage and different things like that down low," Christie said.

Christie: It's an "honor" to coach Raynaud

Raynaud has been incredible this season, making a legitimate case to earn All-Rookie First Team honors, despite being drafted 42nd overall last summer. In 49 starts this season, he is averaging 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 58% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

Of course, his on-court success has been obvious, but Christie enjoys coaching him because the young big man is willing to learn.

"He just continues to grow, man. I'm glad he's on our side," Christie continued. "As a coach, it's a blessing and an honor to coach him because he's coachable. He listens. He tries to do what you ask of him. His mistakes are just out of being young and guys more experienced."

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 19.2 PPG on 63.2% shooting in 11 games in March.



The last rookie to average 19.0 PPG and shoot at least 60.0% from the field in a month with 10+ games played was Shaquille O’Neal (26.8 PPG, 63.4% FG%) in January 1993. pic.twitter.com/dupH7sqGI6 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) March 24, 2026

One of the NBA's best rookies

The Kings lucked out in drafting Raynaud in the second round last year, as he has quickly become the unanimous steal of the 2026 NBA Draft. Leading all rookies in double-doubles and rebounds, while cementing himself as the Kings' center of the future, is far more than the franchise could have asked of him this season, but he has made the most of the extra opportunity with Domantas Sabonis sidelined.

After not being named to the Rising Stars game, Raynaud has seemingly been on a mission to prove to the league that he belonged, and it will likely earn him a spot alongside stars like Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel on the All-Rookie First Team.

In the NBA.com's recent rookie ladder, Raynaud slotted in at fifth and is the only non-lottery pick in the top nine. While he is not getting much Rookie of the Year love, he is doing all he can to become a big part of Sacramento's future.