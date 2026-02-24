Kings' Maxime Raynaud Leads All NBA Rookies in Key Stat

The Sacramento Kings took a chance on Maxime Raynaud with the 42nd overall pick in last year's draft, and even at the time, fans felt that it was great value for the French big man. Now, eight months later, it is hard to deny that Raynaud was the steal of the draft.

This season, Raynaud is averaging 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game, while shooting 55% from the field. While the 22-year-old rookie was not selected for the Rising Stars at All-Star weekend, he is likely on his way to earning All-Rookie honors.

Through 51 appearances and 33 starts, Raynaud leads all NBA rookies in double-doubles with 11, with New Orleans Pelicans' lottery pick Derik Queen right behind him at 10.

Maxime Raynaud leads all NBA rookies in double-doubles (11) and ranks second in rebounds per game (7.0)



Over the past 10 games, he's looked like a first-round pick rather than the 42nd pick:



13.1 PTS

9.9 REB

1.5 AST

59% FG

29.2 MIN pic.twitter.com/WpZtAtLSGp — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) February 24, 2026

Raynaud was the steal of the 2025 NBA Draft

Raynaud is averaging more points and rebounds than any other second-round rookie and has undoubtedly been the second-best rookie big man behind Queen.

Raynaud has 11 double-doubles on the season, but four of them have come in his last five games. The 7-foot-1 big man has been on a tear, averaging 13.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists over his last ten games, while shooting just under 60% from the field.

If Raynaud keeps this level of play up for the final 23 games of the season, he will undoubtedly have a case to earn an All-Rookie First Team spot. For now, though, he should have his spot on the second team secured.

"When he gets the opportunity, it's about making the most out of your opportunity. He's going out there, I think that he learns nightly," Kings head coach Doug Christie said about Raynaud after Monday's win. "... I think we're seeing an ability to play through him as he continues to grow. ... Just the confidence that he's showing. He's deserving of any and all awards that he gets because the kid has played some really good basketball, in spite of all the things we've gone through."

Raynaud's future as the Kings' center

Three-time All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair his meniscus, directly opening the door for Raynaud's workload to increase. However, this could be a preview of what is to come for the next several years.

Sabonis' future with the Kings is certainly in doubt. While he did not get moved at the trade deadline, he is likely to find a new team by the 2027 offseason, or by the latest, when he hits free agency in 2028. The Kings should be very comfortable moving on from Sabonis when they have a rookie talent like Raynaud ready to take his place.

Not to mention, co-rookie center Dylan Cardwell is right behind Raynaud in the depth chart, despite currently being sidelined with an ankle sprain. With Raynaud and Cardwell expected to dominate the center rotation when they are both healthy, the Kings know exactly what the future of their frontcourt has in store.