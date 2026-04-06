Every Player DeMar DeRozan Passed on NBA All-Time Scoring List This Season

Heading into the 2025-26 season, DeMar DeRozan was in 25th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. While the Sacramento Kings have not had much team success, with a disappointing 21-58 record through 79 games, the 36-year-old veteran has climbed his way up the all-time ranks.

In Sunday's loss to the L.A. Clippers, DeRozan finished with just nine points through ten minutes of action, but it was enough to leapfrog Oscar Robertson for 16th place on the all-time scoring leaderboard. Now, with a 235-point gap between him and the 15th-place Hakeem Olajuwon, DeRozan is done moving up the all-time scoring ladder this season.

DeRozan jumps nine spots on all-time scoring list

Apr 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) slaps hands with head coach Doug Christie after making a three-point basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Jumping from 25th to 16th place in one season is pretty incredible for DeRozan, as he continues to be a high-level offensive engine in his 17th year in the NBA. After starting the season with 25,292 points and now posting 26,702, here is a look at every player DeRozan jumped on the all-time scoring list this season:

Alex English

Vince Carter

Kevin Garnett

John Havlicek

Paul Pierce

Steph Curry

Tim Duncan

Dominique Wilkins

Oscar Robertson

DEMAR PASSES OSCAR 👏



With this jumper, DeMar DeRozan passes Oscar Robertson for 16th on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/xoQ8Fme5bn — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2026

DeRozan has already cemented himself as one of the best scorers of this generation, but he is making a case as one of the greatest offensive talents in league history.

Even in year 17, DeRozan is averaging 18.4 points and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting 49.7% from the field. DeRozan has now averaged 18 or more points per game in 14 consecutive seasons, showcasing his longevity and consistency at this level.

Making a Hall of Fame case

If you did not notice, every player that DeRozan has passed on the NBA all-time scoring list this season is either a Hall of Famer or Steph Curry. In fact, every player in the top 45 of the all-time scoring list is either active or in the Hall of Fame.

After six All-Star appearances and moving into the top 16 of the all-time scoring list, there is not much more DeRozan can do on an individual level to secure his spot in the Hall of Fame.

Sure, DeRozan will likely finish his career without a championship, MVP, or All-NBA First Team, but he has had an impressive career. While his tenure in Sacramento has not amounted to much, it is worth remembering that DeRozan is the Toronto Raptors' all-time leading scorer, and being the greatest player in a franchise's history certainly helps a Hall of Fame case.

By climbing up the all-time scoring list, which he could even move into the top-15 of next season, DeRozan is cementing himself as an all-time offensive talent.