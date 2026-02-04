One New Roadblock Emerges in Potential Kings-Raptors Trade

It has been no secret that the Sacramento Kings are looking to move on from three-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis ahead of Thursday's deadline, and the Toronto Raptors have certainly become the top potential suitor. However, the two sides have faced some problems as they look at a deal.

For starters, it has become clear that the Kings do not want either Immanuel Quickley or Jakob Poeltl in return due to their pricy long-term contracts. However, now there is a new roadblock.

One of the selling points is that the Kings would receive a first-round pick with any deal, but the Raptors are reportedly offering a pair of second-rounders instead. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the current holdup is that the Kings want a first-rounder instead of seconds.

"The deal is centered around Sabonis, RJ Barrett, and there will be some other fill-in players. But sources have told me that the holdup is that the Toronto Raptors want to include in the package second-round picks. The Sacramento Kings are asking for a first-rounder. I'm told that if they do not get a first-round pick included in the deal, then the deal will be off," Haynes said on Tuesday.

Chris Haynes: "I'm told that the holdup is that the deal (Centered around RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji) is that the Kings want a 1st round pick while the Raptors are only offering them 2nds."



Video via: https://t.co/cSwwI8NveD pic.twitter.com/QrjdccoGlJ — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) February 4, 2026

Why the Kings might not get a first-round pick

As the Kings sit at 12-39 on the season and have no clear sense of direction, it makes complete sense for the franchise to look toward the future. Included in that process is the desire to acquire draft capital in return for their star veterans.

However, the Raptors are likely only willing to give up first-round draft capital in this trade if the Kings take on one of their big contracts. If the Kings are willing to take on Poeltl, who is under contract through the 2029-30 season, then the Raptors would have no choice but to throw in multiple first-round picks.

It makes sense for the Kings not to want Poeltl's contract on their books, but they cannot expect to demand draft capital without acquiring Poeltl.

Should the Kings take on Poeltl's contract?

Now, it could make sense for the Kings to take on Poeltl and just battle through his atrocious contract if it means getting some draft capital from Toronto. Regardless, will the Kings be competitive in the next few years? Probably not. However, raking in draft capital would help the Kings be competitive by the time Poeltl's contract is up.

The Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings have discussed a trade framework involving RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Ochai Agbaji & draft capital for Domantas Sabonis.



Toronto is searching for a 3rd team to take on Poeltl’s contract in this potential trade.



Via @MikeAScotto pic.twitter.com/5P2xPSuRV4 — SleeperKings (@SleeperSacKings) February 3, 2026

There has been some talk about getting a third team involved that would be willing to take on Poeltl's contract for draft compensation. If this happens, the Raptors would likely be routing a couple of first-round picks to the third team, while the Kings' return would be lucky to get any.

For a rebuilding team like the Kings, does a package of RJ Barrett, Ochai Agbaji, and salary filler make a Sabonis trade worth it? Sure, you get off his money, but that return does not necessarily set you up for the future. At this point, the Kings should be willing to take on Poeltl, who is still owed less guaranteed money than Sabonis, while collecting some valuable draft capital.

