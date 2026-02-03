Predicting the Next Kings Player to Get Traded

The Sacramento Kings made their first big move of the trade deadline over the weekend, sending out Dennis Schröder, Keon Ellis, Dario Saric, and a second-round pick for De'Andre Hunter. It's a significant move, sending out two key rotational players, and bringing back a true wing to pair next to Keegan Murray, but it's possible that it's the first move of many for Scott Perry and the Kings.

The hard part is trying to figure out who is going to be moved next, or if at all. Almost everyone on the roster has been connected to some sort of rumor, but specifically the veterans in Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan. Even Malik Monk continues to get connected to teams as the deadline approaches.

I don't think anyone would be surprised if the Kings traded everyone, but it also wouldn't be shocking if they kept everyone and revisited moves later down the line. With all that said, let's predict who's the most likely player to be moved next for the Kings.

Kings Send Out Another Fan Favorite

Kings fans already had to deal with losing one fan favorite in Ellis, and with this prediction, another favorite is out the door next in Malik Monk.

The former runner-up Sixth Man of the Year has been in trade rumors since the offseason. He made it through the offseason and remained with the Kings, but the rumors have stuck around for the electric scoring guard.

He continues to be linked to the Minnesota Timberwolves as the trade deadline approaches, and ClutchPoints Brett Siegel noted that Monk is the player that the Kings are shopping the most following the first trade.

As for the Kings, they are not done operating before the trade deadline either.



Sacramento has made calls about Domantas Sabonis, as well as DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk over the last few weeks.



Of these three, Monk is the player the Kings have been shopping the most. https://t.co/8nu2Uogm1i — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) February 1, 2026

It's a trend we've seen for months now. The Kings have been actively trying to trade Monk since what feels like the day Scott Perry walked in the door. DeRozan may have more talent and be easier to move, and Sabonis could be on his way to Toronto any minute now, but it can't be ignored how much the Kings are working to move Monk.

Monk Playing Well, But Worth Cost?

Jan 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) drives on Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Even with all of the trade rumors, Monk is still having another solid year. He's averaging 12.2 points and 2.5 assists, both of which are dips in production, but he's shooting a career-high 41.5% from three, which should make him much easier to move as teams look to add shooting and scoring off the bench.

The hard part about moving Monk is the length of his contract. The average annual value isn't terrible for today's NBA landscape, but Monk has a $21.6 million player option for the 2026-27 season. Even with the solid production off the bench, teams are hesitant to take on any long-term money, even if it is on smaller-scale contracts.

It's hard to predict anything for the Kings this year, and this article could be obsolete in a matter of minutes, but following the breadcrumbs keeps bringing me back to Monk. Now all we can wait to see what happens next as Scott Perry tears down the Kings roster.

