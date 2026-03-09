Former MVP Continues To Make History In Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings have endured a difficult season, but one of the most fascinating storylines has been the impact of former MVP Russell Westbrook. Even late in his career, the veteran guard continues to prove why he is one of the most unique players in NBA history. Westbrook, who won the NBA Most Valuable Player Award during the 2016–17 season, has built a career defined by relentless energy and historic statistical production.

After joining Sacramento for the 2025–26 season, many wondered what he still had left in the tank. Instead of fading quietly, Westbrook has continued to pile up milestones while mentoring a younger roster. His latest performance added yet another historic accomplishment to an already legendary résumé.

During a recent game between the Kings and the Chicago Bulls, Westbrook delivered a vintage performance that placed him in the record books once again. The veteran recorded a triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists while committing zero turnovers in the Kings’ 126–110 victory.

The performance also marked the 208th triple-double of his career, extending his all-time NBA record in the category. What made the game even more impressive was the efficiency and control he displayed throughout the night. Despite being one of the league’s oldest active guards, Westbrook showed he can still dominate a game in multiple ways.

With that stat line, Westbrook became the oldest player in league history to record a 20-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double without committing a turnover. It is an accomplishment that perfectly captures the evolution of his game. Earlier in his career, Westbrook was known for explosive athleticism and aggressive scoring, often playing at a frantic pace.

Now, he has blended that intensity with experience and improved decision-making. The result is a veteran playmaker capable of controlling the game while still filling up the stat sheet.

Veteran Presence for Kings

Feb 23, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) dribbles around a screen set by center Maxime Raynaud (42) on Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Westbrook’s presence has also provided leadership for a Kings team going through a rebuilding season. Sacramento has struggled in the standings and has spent much of the year near the bottom of the league, but the veteran guard continues to compete at a high level. His ability to still produce triple-doubles and historic performances offers a bright spot in an otherwise difficult season. Younger players on the roster have had the chance to see firsthand the work ethic and competitiveness that made him one of the league’s most decorated guards. Even when the team is not winning consistently, Westbrook’s effort rarely changes.

Beyond the single-game achievement, Westbrook’s time in Sacramento has been filled with milestones. Since joining the Kings, he has continued to climb the NBA’s all-time leaderboards in categories such as assists, scoring, and steals.

He has also become the highest-scoring point guard in league history and one of only a few players ever to reach both 25,000 career points and 10,000 assists. These accomplishments reinforce his legacy as one of the most statistically dominant guards the league has ever seen. Few players in NBA history have impacted the box score in as many ways as Westbrook.

In the end, Russell Westbrook’s career has always been about redefining what a point guard can do. Now in Sacramento, the former MVP is continuing that legacy even as he approaches the later stages of his career. While the Kings may be focused on building for the future, Westbrook is still making history in the present.

Every triple-double and milestone adds another chapter to one of the most remarkable statistical careers the league has ever witnessed. If his recent performances are any indication, the record books may not be finished with Russell Westbrook just yet.