Russell Westbrook Explains What Worked for Kings in Win vs. Bulls

The Sacramento Kings were riding a three-game losing streak heading into Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls to become the first team this season to reach 50 losses. However, they were able to defend their home court on Sunday night by taking down the Bulls in a dominant 126-110 win.

The Kings had some huge individual performances to contribute to the win, but veteran point guard Russell Westbrook explained that they were able to pull out the win because they played together.

"Just playing together from the start," Westbrook said about what stood out in Sacramento's win. "I thought we did a good job of taking care of the ball, playing together, playing with pace, regardless of who's on the floor. I thought we did a good job with that."

"Just playing together."



Russ details what stood out in tonight's win 👏 pic.twitter.com/DXgcu8S6dX — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 9, 2026

Kings have their best team performance of the season

While this was not the Kings' best win of the season by any means, it should serve as the blueprint that head coach Doug Christie looks back on as they search for more late-season success.

As a team, the Kings brought in 55 rebounds and dished out 33 assists, while turning the ball over just four times. The Kings did everything right in Sunday's game, and it rightfully resulted in a win.

Individually, the Kings were led by sixth man Malik Monk with a season-high 30 points, four rebounds, and five assists on 11-24 shooting, while rookie big man Maxime Raynaud finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds, notching his 14th double-double of the season.

While Westbrook credited the team's performance for the win, the future Hall of Fame point guard should certainly be taking some of that credit himself. He finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists with zero turnovers, shooting 7-17 from the field and 3-5 from three-point range.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK TRIPLE-DOUBLE



208 IN HIS CAREER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/j8JYx0XQvM — Real App (@realapp) March 9, 2026

The Kings have not had many performances this season that they can be proud of, but Sunday's performance against the Bulls was certainly one of them. This was just Sacramento's 15th win of the season, but if they can play "together" like this more often, they should be able to stack some more wins together in their final 17 games.

This is the exact type of game that Christie has been begging for out of his players, and we finally see what they can do when they rebound and pass at a high level.

The Kings will look to carry this success into their next game against the Indiana Pacers, giving them an opportunity to string together a winning streak for just the third time this season.