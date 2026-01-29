How Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Trade Request Impacts Zach LaVine, Kings

The Sacramento Kings and Scott Perry are in for a busy week with the NBA trade deadline just a week away. With almost everyone on the roster available via trade, they have no shortage of moves they can make as Sacramento continues to focus on developing its young players.

While the Kings have a lot of talent on the roster, it's been a disaster of a season. They sit at 12-36 on the season with no true young star waiting on the wings. Instead, they have veterans that don't work together, and even worse, veterans that no one else in the league seems to want.

Keon Ellis is likely gone before the deadline, but the big name vets in Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine all have question marks around their futures in Sacramento. It's no secret that Perry and the Kings would like to move off of their older stars, but doing so is easier said than done, and for LaVine, could be impossible with the latest shift in the NBA landscape.

Giannis News Kills LaVine Rumors

The NBA world received a major shakeup yesterday when Giannis Antetokounmpo announced that he is ready for a new home.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline or in the offseason as several rival teams make aggressive offers to the Milwaukee Bucks for him, and the franchise is starting to listen, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OejatbQjDy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2026

That not only puts the entire NBA trade deadline on hold as teams wait to see what happens with the two-time MVP. But it also kills any chance of a swap between the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks for LaVine.

Host of the Locked on Kings podcast and ESPN1320's James Ham reported once again that there were legitimate talks between the Kings and Bucks on a potential trade. But now, as Milwaukee shifts it's focus to trading Giannis and retooling, they have no need for a scorer like LaVine. And there's no other market out there for LaVine, as also reported by Ham. "There is no other destination that we've heard about, that I've heard about, when it comes to Zach LaVine."

"On top of that I think when you look at the potential for a Zach LaVine trade, that's gone. That's gone completely with the Bucks." @James_HamNBA on how today's Giannis news could affect the Kings⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6sVX25HH2X — ESPN 1320 Sacramento (@ESPN1320) January 29, 2026

An Unhappy Marriage

That's not only sad news for many Kings fans who are clamoring for Perry to trade all of the veterans as they tank and rebuild, but it's also sad news for LaVine, who hasn't been shy about his thoughts on staying with Sacramento.

The two-time All-Star is having a fine season statistically, averaging 19.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 48.6% shooting from the field and 39.9% from three. Even with those being slight dips in efficiency, it's numbers that many teams would seem to want on their team. But at $47.5 million this year and a $49 million player option for next season, no one wants to touch his contract as every dollar of cap space is more important than ever.

Jan 18, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The good news for the Kings is that LaVine should be easier to trade this offseason, or he could opt out of his contract to look for a different situation and ink a longer contract. Either of those scenarios should help the Kings in the long run, but it could get uncomfortable following the trade deadline this year.

Doug Christie hasn't been subtle with his rotations, as he plays who he thinks is best in any given situation, regardless of contract. LaVine is averaging 32.2 minutes per game this year, the fewest since the 2017-18 season when he started his Chicago Bulls tenure.

And if LaVine is still hear come next week, it wouldn't be a surprise to see that number go down. Anything can happen in the NBA, but with the Bucks deal off the table, all signs point to LaVine finishing this season out in Sacramento.

