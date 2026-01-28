Zach LaVine's True Feelings About the Kings Revealed by Insider

The Sacramento Kings took a flier on two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine last season when they traded away star point guard De'Aaron Fox, and it is safe to say that the experiment has been a failure.

Not only were the Kings the only team in the league dumb enough to take on LaVine's huge contract, but they paired him with DeMar DeRozan, after the same duo proved that they do not play well together with the Chicago Bulls. The Kings have made some questionable decisions over the years, but this is one of the worst.

Now, with new management, led by GM Scott Perry, the KIngs are expected to do all they can to get rid of LaVine. And, to minimal surprise, LaVine wants the exact same thing. Kings insider James Ham recently said that LaVine does not want to be in Sacramento on ESPN 1320's The Insiders.

"Zach LaVine doesn't want to be here. And there's not question about that," Ham said. "If there are people out there like, 'Are you speculating on that?' Like, he does not want to be here, that's it. Point blank."

Get LaVine out of Sacramento

The good news for LaVine is that the feeling is undoubtedly mutual. On all levels, the Kings and LaVine would both be better off with a breakup, but to disappoint both parties, it will not happen. LaVine still has a player option worth about $49 million next season, and regardless of how badly he wants out of Sacramento, nobody is turning down that kind of money.

This contract will make it nearly impossible for the Kings to move on from him at this February's deadline, as Sacramento was the only franchise willing to get his money off of Chicago's books.

"It's nearly impossible [to trade him] when he makes $47 million this year, $49 million next year," Ham continued. "Zach LaVine wants to opt out of his contract [for next season] today, the Kings could trade him. There would be no problem. The problem is that he's not going to do that. This summer, there might be a potential value in that $49 million contract as an expiring contract, but for today, it's really, really difficult."

Jan 20, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This season, LaVine is averaging 19.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game with 48.6/39.9/86.6 shooting splits. Having one of his worst seasons in nearly a decade, LaVine is making it clear that he needs a change of scenery. While there have been some rumors about the Milwaukee Bucks' potential interest in LaVine, Giannis Antetokounmpo's situation with injuries and his uncertain future do not help that conversation.

As Ham's co-host, Kyle Madson, said, "watch the guy move around on the court," and it becomes clear that he wants his time in Sacramento to come to an end. While LaVine will likely spend the rest of the 2025-26 season with the Kings, his future with the franchise certainly hangs in the balance as the front office desperately searches for a way to move on.

Recommended Articles