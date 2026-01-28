This Quote From Scott Perry Says Everything About the Kings' Plans

The Sacramento Kings are expected to have an eventful trade deadline, with nearly every player on the roster potentially available, but what are their actual plans? As the February 5th deadline inches closer, we want to get a better idea of what the Kings are planning, but general manager Scott Perry already gave fans a glimpse of what he has in store.

Earlier this month, Perry joined Sactown Sports 1140's The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross to discuss what his long-term plans are for this franchise, and his vision will likely start taking shape at the trade deadline.

“We want to get younger, more athletic, you know, so that we can be that team that can and get bigger positionally across the board," Perry said. "We want to develop into the type of defensive team we want to be, and be the type of offensive team we want to be, in terms of playing at a lot faster pace, on a more consistent basis, and a team that is capable of sharing the ball and, you know, attacking the rhythm, getting to the free throw line. And so that is the grand vision looking ahead."

Kings want to get younger

The Kings have the third-oldest roster in the NBA, trailing only the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors. The biggest difference between the Kings and those other two teams is that the Clippers and Warriors are both hoping to compete for a title, while Sacramento sits at the bottom of the West standings.

Perry also told ESPN's Anthony Slater how he plans to work the phones to make changes, and reinforced the idea of getting younger as a team.

"My job, and anybody sitting in this seat's job, is always to work the phones," Perry said. "Whether that's trade deadline, leading to the draft, summertime. Trade deadline just happens to be the closest thing now to being able to make a change with the roster. We've got to get younger as a team."

As mentioned within here: The Kings remain interested in Jonathan Kuminga, but some of the same road blocks on a trade match from the summer remain.



Scott Perry on Sacramento's overarching plan: "We've got to get younger as a team."https://t.co/LpWkZgTN58 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 7, 2026

What's next for the Kings?

The Kings are one of just two lottery teams with two players making $40 million or more this season (Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis), joined only by the Indiana Pacers. Of course, the Pacers are in a much different situation, coming off a Finals appearance with Tyrese Haliburton out for the year, putting the Kings in a one-of-a-kind blunder.

Ideally, the Kings can move off some of their larger contracts and older players, such as Sabonis and LaVine, with 36-year-old DeMar DeRozan likely on the move as well. If the Kings can retool their veteran core at this year's deadline, it will not only open the door for their younger players to develop in the second half of the season, but it should also help their chances of getting a high draft pick.

Sure, the Kings can wait until the offseason to make some moves, like trading Sabonis, DeRozan, and LaVine, but the sooner they start the rebuild, the better.

Recommended Articles