How Kings Can Snap 8-Game Losing Streak vs. Nuggets

The Sacramento Kings have lost eight consecutive games to fall to 3-13 on the season, and Saturday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets is expected to be one of their toughest challenges yet.

The Kings have already faced off against the Nuggets twice this season, losing both outings by an average of ten points, but can Saturday's game have a better outcome for Sacramento?

With their backs against the wall, here are a few reasons why the Kings might be able to pull off the upset in Denver on Saturday night.

A health and rest advantage

Nov 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are coming off a nail-biting win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night and will not only be tired heading into the second leg of a back-to-back, but they are also super banged up.

The Nuggets are expected to be without two starters on Saturday night, with Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon both dealing with injuries, but the team could even decide to let some other key players take it easy after a grueling game the previous night. Of course, that does not mean Nikola Jokic will take a rest day, but they could certainly decide to limit his minutes.

The Kings are a bit banged up themselves, missing star center Domantas Sabonis, but they could certainly catch the Nuggets off guard if they are able to get out and running against their damaged lineup.

Zach LaVine bounce back

Oct 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) walks on the court during the first half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After back-to-back games of scoring just eight points each, Kings star Zach LaVine decided to take some more offensive responsibility in their last game. Despite a crushing 41-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, LaVine finished with 26 points in just 26 minutes, and he could keep that rhythm going on Saturday night.

After getting benched in consecutive fourth quarters, LaVine admitted that he needed to be more aggressive, and that is exactly what the Kings need from him in Denver if they want to pull their struggling offense out of the mud.

Another Westbrook revenge game

Nov 19, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After admitting that the Nuggets did not want him to come back to Denver for the 2025-26 season, Westbrook has been taking it to his former team. In two games against the Nuggets this season, Westbrook is averaging 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists, and the Kings will need another big game from their newly-promoted starting point guard to pull off the upset in Denver.

Not only offensively, but Westbrook's defense will be key as well. The Kings will have to watch for a big game from Nuggets star Jamal Murray, and it will come down to Westbrook to slow him down. Of course, all eyes will be on Jokic, assuming he suits up, but shutting down his supporting cast will be all the Kings can do on Saturday night.

The Kings and Nuggets are set to face off in Denver at 7:00 p.m. PT on Saturday.

