Kings vs. Celtics Injury Report Released for New Year's Matchup

The Sacramento Kings ended 2025 with a blowout loss to the LA Clippers, and now they are gearing up to start 2026 with a tough matchup with the Boston Celtics. Sitting at 8-25 on the season, the Kings have a lot of things to figure out in the New Year.

The Celtics, however, are much better than most expected heading into 2026, as they are 20-12 and in third place in the East, despite Jayson Tatum yet to suit up this season.

Kings' injury report vs. Celtics

The Kings are still dealing with some significant injuries, as both Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis will remain sidelined heading into 2026. Their full injury report for Thursday's game against the Celtics:

Zach LaVine - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee partial meniscus tear)

The Kings have yet to see a fully healthy product this season, especially with Sabonis' extended absence, so it has been hard to gauge the team's poor performance. With the hardest schedule in the NBA and a banged-up starting lineup, the Kings may be better than their record would suggest, but they will not get a chance to prove it if they cannot stay healthy.

Celtics are healthy outside of Tatum

Even though the Celtics were expected to have a down year as Tatum nurses his Achilles surgery, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and company have kept things afloat. Now, heading into the New Year, Tatum is the only injury they are worrying about. Their full injury report against the Kings:

Jayson Tatum - OUT (right Achilles repair)

Chris Boucher - QUESTIONABLE (personal reasons)

Of course, not having Tatum is a huge loss for the Celtics, but they have proven that they can still win without him. The Celtics have won five of their last six games, and while the Kings are capable of giving them some trouble in Sacramento, it seems unlikely.

Still, the Kings should be doing all they can to start 2026 on a high note, especially after the disastrous 2025 that they put their fans through.

The Kings and Celtics are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Thursday.

