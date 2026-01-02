Kings vs. Suns Injury Report Lists Four Starters

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a New Year's loss to the Boston Celtics, and they are now heading into the second night of a back-to-back with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Starting 2026 with a back-to-back series is certainly not ideal, but the Kings can look to bounce back with a huge road win on Friday.

The Kings are now just 8-26 on the season, compared to Phoenix's 19-14 record, but a mixture of injuries and playing the toughest schedule in the NBA is a large contributor to Sacramento's downfall.

Kings' injury report vs. Suns

The Kings continue to deal with a pair of key injuries for their matchup in Phoenix on Friday, as Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis remain sidelined.

Zach LaVine - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee partial meniscus tear)

Domantas Sabonis is not close to returning to the court after suffering a partially torn meniscus in his left knee in late November 👀🚨



More details about the injury: https://t.co/RflhpDOxpH pic.twitter.com/CUxb6e5Et8 — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) December 20, 2025

Sabonis is now set to miss his 21st consecutive game, while LaVine will be out for his ninth straight. Injury concerns have been wildly unfavorable for the Kings this season, as they have yet to see their full-strength lineup after 34 games, and with a busy trade deadline expected, there is a good chance fans never get the chance to see this roster play all together.

Suns deal with a couple of key injuries vs. Kings

Similar to the Kings, the Suns are dealing with a pair of notable injuries. Jalen Green is set to miss his 24th consecutive game, as the star guard has suited up for the Suns just twice this season after being traded from the Houston Rockets over the summer. Standout guard Grayson Allen is also listed on Friday's injury report, but has a chance to return from a seven-game absence.

Jalen Green - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Grayson Allen - QUESTIONABLE (right knee injury management)

Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns have managed to be successful, even without Green on the floor for most of the season, but Allen's potential absence for Friday's contest could be a game-changer. Allen is having a career year, averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, but has also struggled to stay healthy.

With two key starters potentially sidelined for both teams, Friday's matchup could certainly go either way, although Sacramento's poor performance this season would make many lean in favor of the Suns.

The Kings and Suns are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT in Phoenix on Friday.

