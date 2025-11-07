How Kings Can Take Down Thunder in Early Season Rematch
The Sacramento Kings are coming off two wins in their last three games in what's been their best stretch of basketball so far early in the season. But tonight they'll have a tough test once again, something that has been a common theme for them this year, against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
They've already faced the Thunder once, falling 101-107 in a closer game than many thought it would be. Just like in the first game, injuries will also be a factor tonight, but the Kings gave themselves a chance to win while visiting the champs. Here's what they did well in that game, and some adjustments they can make tonight as they look to win their third game in four tries.
Lather, Rinse, Repeat
Keep Them Off the Line
In the first matchup, the Kings did a great job at not fouling the Thunder, specifically reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is one of the best in the league at getting to the free throw line. He's averaging 9.9 attempts from the line per game and making them at a great 89.9% clip.
But in the first game against Sacramento, he only attempted two free throws. And as a team, the Thunder only got to the line ten times, compared to 21 for the Kings. That's a great recipe for success again tonight, but obviously, easier said than done when going up against someone of the caliber of Gilgeous-Alexander.
Defend the Three
Another thing the Kings did well in the first matchup was defending the three, or at least getting lucky that the Thunder missed their looks. Oklahoma City shot 14-of-44, 31.8%, from three, while the Kings made ten threes on just 29 attempts. That is still just 34.5% and not a great mark for them, but it was a close number in attempts while a big gap in volume.
It could have been luck, as the Thunder made just eight of their 28 wide-open three-point attempts, but either way, it's a way that the Kings can stay in the game. If the volume is the same, which the trends say it will be, the Kings are going to need to stay close in total made threes by either making more of theirs or hoping the Thunder miss once again.
Tweaks Needed
Chet's Return
What immediately jumps out is the addition of Chet Holmgren, who missed the first game due to injury. Sacramento has been starting Russell Westbrook, but may need to adjust that approach tonight with Holmgren in the mix this time.
The other option is to leave the small starting lineup out there and try and take advantage of the speed that Westbrook adds to the lineup. But either way, they'll have to have a plan to slow down Holmgren, which could mean more Precious Achiuwa minutes, who played well in his debut against the Golden State Warriors.
Pass The Ball
The Kings are at their best when they're moving the ball and racking up assists. Especially against the Thunder, who boast the league's best defense, they'll need to manufacture as many good looks as possible.
Sacramento only had 21 assists in the first matchup, with no player having more than four. Since that matchup, though, the Kings have had 28, 30, 27, and 27 assists, which is a great trend to see. Dennis Schroder has especially started to find his rhythm as a distributor and could be key to them stealing the game from the Thunder tonight.