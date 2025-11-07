Kings vs. Thunder Injury Report Lists Four Starters
The Sacramento Kings are coming off a win over the Golden State Warriors in a game where both teams were missing three starters, and they are heading into a similar situation against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.
The Kings and Thunder are facing off for an NBA Cup matchup, and each team has listed a pair of starters on their injury reports.
Who's out for the Kings?
The Kings have been a bit banged up recently, and most notably, Keegan Murray has yet to make his season debut after undergoing thumb surgery. Murray is set to remain sidelined against the Thunder, but he is not alone on the injury report. The Kings have listed star center Domantas Sabonis as questionable with a left ribcage contusion.
Sabonis has already missed two games for the Kings this season, including their last outing against the Warriors, but they simply do not have the frontcourt depth for him to be sidelined too often.
Especially against a very good Thunder team, which won its first eight games of the season before suffering its first loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Of course, it is very unlikely that the Thunder will lose two consecutive games after winning eight straight, but the Kings will certainly need Sabonis available to have a chance against his former team.
Thunder still without All-Star forward
Similar to Keegan Murray, the Thunder have yet to see All-Star forward Jalen Williams make his season debut. Williams will still be sidelined on Friday night as he recovers from right wrist surgery. Oklahoma City has also ruled out Thomas Sorber (right ACL surgery), Nikola Topic (surgery recovery), Aaron Wiggins (left adductor strain), and Kenrich Williams (left knee surgery).
Most notably, the Thunder have listed star defender Lu Dort as questionable with a right upper trap strain. Dort is one of the most impactful role players in the NBA, so if the Thunder have to play without him on Friday night, it would certainly help Sacramento's case to pull off the upset.
With Keegan Murray and Jalen Williams ruled out, and Domantas Sabonis and Lu Dort listed as questionable, there is a chance each team is missing two starters for Friday's matchup. Regardless, all eyes will be on Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while the Kings lean on Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and former OKC star Russell Westbrook.
The Kings and Thunder are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT on Friday in Sacramento for an NBA Cup meeting.