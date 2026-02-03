Keon Ellis Sends Farewell Message to Kings After Trade to Cavaliers

The Sacramento Kings kicked off their trade season by sending Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dario Šarić to the Chicago Bulls. In this three-team trade, the Kings received De'Andre Hunter.

While the franchise seems to be excited about the idea of adding Hunter to the team, even though some fans are skeptical, the loss of Ellis is substantial. Not only was Ellis a promising player in Sacramento, but he was the exact type of player that they should have done everything in their power to keep around long-term.

Now, as Ellis gets shipped to Cleveland, there is no doubt that the fanbase will miss him. The 26-year-old guard seems to feel the same way. After the trade became official, Ellis shared a farewell post on Instagram.

"SACRAMENTO💜,



Four years ago, I stepped into this city not knowing where the road would lead. From day one, you welcomed me with belief, energy, and a love that never wavered. Playing in front of you taught me what loyalty really looks like. The noise in Golden 1, the love on the road, the way y’all stuck with us through every high and low — that’s something I’ll carry forever.



To my teammates: thank you for the battles, the laughs, the grind, and the trust. Through the highs and lows, every moment mattered, and I’m grateful for the bond we shared on and off the court. You pushed me and had my back every step of the way.

SACRAMENTO 💜 will always be a part of my story. I am blessed for this to be a part of my journey and forever grateful for every moment. This isn’t goodbye — it’s thank you.

LIGHT THE MF BEAM 🟣🔦(I don’t know who dropped the album about me, but they kind of snapped🤣)



Much love,

🔐"

Ellis' time in Sacramento comes to an end

Ellis started his career as an undrafted free agent on a two-way contract in Sacramento. As a rookie, Ellis appeared in just 16 games for the Kings, but showed glimpses of his potential while in the G League in Stockton.

Heading into his sophomore season, Ellis remained on a two-way deal with low expectations, but that would quickly change. After the 2024 trade deadline, Ellis signed a standard contract with the Kings and went on to have an incredible 2024-25 season.

Last season, Ellis averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with efficient 48.9/43.3/84.9 shooting splits. Ellis has plenty of promise as a key piece in the Kings' future, but the franchise messed up during the 2025 offseason. Instead of agreeing to a contract extension to ensure Ellis stayed around long-term, they accepted his team option to make the 2025-26 season his last year in Sacramento before hitting free agency.

Jan 1, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

This decision immediately put Ellis' future with the Kings in jeopardy, to the point where they ultimately traded him away. His role with the Kings even took a major hit this season, even logging multiple DNP-CDs despite being one of the team's best defenders and a premier three-point threat.

The Kings made some head-scratching decisions with Ellis over the past several months, but his success story in Sacramento will always stick. From an undrafted free agent to a starting-caliber guard in just a few years is exactly the type of player the Kings needed, but they have now lost out on that premium.

Most Kings fans are already wishing Ellis well in his new chapter as he heads to Cleveland, but it is an unfortunate time in Sacramento as they lose a fan-favorite guard.

Ellis is set to return to Sacramento very soon, though, as the Cavaliers face the Kings in Golden 1 Center on Saturday.

