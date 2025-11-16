Kings Fall to Spurs, Three Takeaways From Sixth Straight Loss

Make that six straight losses for the Sacramento Kings, who fell once again, this time to the San Antonio Spurs 110-123. It was more of the same today for the Kings. They struggled on defense early, their offense looked disjointed throughout the game, and De'Aaron Fox got his revenge against his former team with a big game.

And that was going against the Spurs without Victor Wembanyama , who missed the game due to left calf tightness, and Stephon Castle didn't return to the game during the second half due to a hip injury. But even though the Spurs were shorthanded, they made easy work of the Kings today.

The score was closer than the game appeared, with Sacramento unable to slow down San Antonio from the jump. Here are three takeaways as the Kings fall to 3-11 on the season.

Former Kings Sink Sacramento

We saw it time and time again during Fox's eight seasons in Sacramento, and tonight looked so familiar as the speedy guard got to his spots and knocked down shot after shot to sink the Kings. He finished with 28 points and 11 assists on 11-of-20 (55.0%) from the field and 4-of-8 (50%) from three.

It wasn't just that Fox scored and facilitated, but he looked so comfortable on the court. He's always been a master at manipulating defenders and getting to his spot in the mid-range, and it was more of the same today. And when he knocks down his threes like he did tonight, he's nearly ungaurdable.

And Harrison Barnes got in on the revenge action as well, finishing with 20 points on 7-of-11 (63.6%) from the field. He hit the Kings both from beyond the arc (3/6) and with his patented slow-mo move driving to the paint.

Both he and Fox looked exactly like they did in Sacramento when the Kings had success with the duo, but unfortunately, it's no longer with the Kings, and this time took them down.

DeMar DeRozan's Quiet Big Game

Nov 16, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

While the Kings struggled on offense today, DeRozan quietly had one of his best games of the year. He finished with 27 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds on an efficient 12-of-15 (80%) from the field. He was the only Kings starter who consistently knocked down shots, as no other starter shot over 50%.

The problem was that it was almost all two-point field goals for DeRozan, which we've seen time and time again throughout his career. Even with the great efficiency, it's hard for the Kings to keep up with teams when they are taking so many two-point field goals.

Dennis Schroder's Second Straight Strong Game

Dennis Schroder was recently moved to the bench, and so far, he's looked great in the new role. After finishing with 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists off the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he had 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists tonight against the Spurs.

The starting lineup continues to change, but so far the move to the bench has been great for Schroder's production. Westbrook also had another good game in the starting lineup, with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists, so the change might be here to stay if both guards continue to perform well in the new roles.

Even with a few good signs, the game still felt like a trudge for Sacramento. And unfortunately, they have the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday as they look to snap their losing streak.

