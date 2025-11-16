Victor Wembanyama's Final Injury Status Changes Kings' Game Plan vs. Spurs

The Sacramento Kings are riding a five-game losing streak heading into Sunday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, and they are desperate to get back in the win column to avoid falling to 3-11.

Luckily for the Kings, they are catching a huge break for Sunday's game.

The Spurs have downgraded superstar center Victor Wembanyama to OUT for Sunday's game due to left calf tightness after he was initially listed as questionable.

Listed as questionable earlier today with left calf tightness, Victor Wembanyama will be out this afternoon against the Kings. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) November 16, 2025

Wembanyama, 21, has been on an MVP-caliber tear to start his third NBA season, averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game with efficient 50.2/34.5/85.7 shooting splits. Sunday's game will be the first contest this season that Wembanyama has to miss, giving the Kings a much more challenging scouting job.

Doug Christie has to change game plan after Wembanyama news

The Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman asked Kings head coach Doug Christie how Wembanyama being out impacts Sacramento's game plan, to which Christie responded, "the whole damn scout."

Asked how Victor Wembanyama’s absence impacts the Kings’ prep, Doug Christie said, “the whole damn scout.”



Christie said Bobby Jackson was in charge of the scouting prep. “He’s back there scrambling. I’ll go bother him so it makes him mad.” — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) November 16, 2025

Christie said that Bobby Jackson was "scrambling" to scout the Wembanyama-less Spurs after finding out he would be absent for Sunday's game. While on paper, it would seem easier to prepare for a Spurs team without having to worry about Wembanyama, but the Kings likely had their entire focus on the superstar Frenchman leading up to Sunday's game, so it is a complete shift just hours before tip-off.

Of course, Wembanyama being sidelined will help the Kings on the court, but the Spurs still have plenty of weapons for Sacramento to worry about. Most notably, former Kings star De'Aaron Fox will have to step up offensively against his former team, which makes Sunday's matchup that much more interesting.

Mar 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Shifting their defensive focus from a 7-foot-4 superstar center to a 6-foot-3 point guard is certainly a shock right before the game starts, but regardless, this will be a huge test for the Kings as they desperately claw for a win.

Luke Kornet also comes into play a factor in Sacramento's revamped game plan, as the Spurs' offseason free agency signing is expected to start over the injured Wembanyama. Kornet has proven he is capable of being a starting center in this league and should still give the Kings some trouble, despite posing a much different matchup than Wembanyama.

Can Sabonis benefit?

Nov 11, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) drives to the basket while defended by San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Luckily for the Kings, Domantas Sabonis was upgraded to available after being listed as questionable with a left ribcage contusion, and he should be able to take advantage of Wembanyama being sidelined.

Wembanyama is arguably the best interior defender in the NBA, so a player like Sabonis, who does most of his damage in the paint, should be happy to see Wembanyama on the bench for Sunday's matchup.

Sabonis is coming off a huge 34-point double-double, and after struggling to start the season, the Kings would love to see him get things going more consistently. If he can take advantage of the Wembanyama-less Spurs, the Kings would have a much better chance of winning.

