Kings Get Good News on Injury Report vs. Jazz
Coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Sacramento Kings are heading into their second game of the season, playing host to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. The Jazz are coming off an impressive 21-point win over the star-studded LA Clippers, and are certainly looking to use Friday's game to keep their momentum rolling.
The Kings, on the other hand, were a bit short-handed in their season opener against the Suns, putting two significant holes in their starting lineup by playing without Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray due to injuries. However, the Kings are trending in the right direction heading into Friday's game.
Kings get good news on injury report
Luckily, the Kings are getting star center Domantas Sabonis back on the court for Friday's game. Sabonis missed the Kings' season opener with a right hamstring strain and was initially listed as questionable for their next matchup. However, the Kings upgraded Sabonis' status just hours before the game, as he is now listed as available and ready to go.
It is not all good news on the Kings' injury report, however. Keegan Murray remains out for the team after undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb. Rookie guard Nique Clifford is also out for Friday's matchup with a right hamstring strain, just one game after earning a starting nod in his NBA debut on Wednesday.
While not having Murray and Clifford is a significant loss for the Kings, getting Sabonis back on the floor sooner than expected is huge and a great way to help avoid the upset against a capable Jazz team.
Jazz missing key guard
As for the Jazz, they have just two names listed on their injury report for Friday's matchup. Standout sophomore point guard Isaiah Collier is ruled out with a right hamstring strain, while veteran forward Georges Niang is out with a left foot injury.
Collier, 21, is coming off a promising rookie campaign for Utah after being the 29th overall pick in last year's draft. Collier led all rookies with 6.3 assists per game last season and should continue to develop his game as a pass-first point guard as he gets more opportunities.
The Jazz still have a handful of underrated weapons, as Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh all made a huge impact in their upset win over the Clippers on Wednesday.
Just because the Jazz have been one of the NBA's worst teams over the past couple of years does not mean the Kings can take them lightly, and getting Sabonis back in the lineup should certainly help.
The Kings and Jazz are set to tip off in Sacramento at 7:00 p.m. PT on Friday.