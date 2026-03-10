9 Players Ruled Out for Kings vs. Pacers Game

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a big home win against the Chicago Bulls, notching their 15th victory of the season to move to 15-50 overall. While the Kings are still holding onto the NBA's worst record and the top spot in the draft lottery, there is just half a game separating them from the 15-49 Indiana Pacers.

On Tuesday, the Kings are hosting the Pacers for a battle between the two worst teams in the league, and the loser takes control at the top of the draft lottery. To make matters worse, both teams are dealing with some substantial injuries heading into the cross-conference matchup.

Kings' injury report is nothing new

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings' five-player injury report continues to be headlined by former Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis, who underwent season-ending knee surgery. On top of that, the Kings remain without Keegan Murray, Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, and Dylan Cardwell. The Kings' full injury report:

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (left ankle sprain)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye retinal repair)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

As odd as it sounds, this is somewhat of a "must lose" game for the Kings. The Kings desperately need a win this offseason, and the best way to secure a successful offseason is to finish their 2025-26 campaign with the NBA's worst record. A win on Tuesday would put them ahead of the Pacers, and at this point, their long-term success is much more important than a regular-season win when they are already out of the playoff picture.

Pacers list seven players on injury report

Dec 3, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Pacers have lost each of their last nine games and are aiming to keep their first-round pick this year, which would convey to the L.A. Clippers if it falls between picks 5-9. Of course, a loss on Tuesday would serve them well in that regard, and their lengthy injury report will only help their case. Headlined by former Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the season, the Pacers' full injury report follows:

Jarace Walker - PROBABLE (right ankle sprain, mid back soreness)

Andrew Nembhard - DOUBTFUL (lower back soreness, neck soreness)

Johnny Furphy - OUT (right ACL tear)

Tyrese Haliburton - OUT (torn right Achilles tendon)

T.J. McConnell - OUT (right hamstring soreness)

Pascal Siakam - OUT (right knee sprain)

Ivica Zubac - OUT (left ankle sprain)

With Haliburton, Siakam, and Zubac all sidelined on Tuesday, and Nembhard unlikely to play, the Pacers' offense could certainly be in flux. Of course, the Kings have also had their fair share of trouble on both sides of the ball, but they have been somewhat clicking recently, winning three of their last seven.

This current Kings group is playing better than many would have expected, and there is a strong chance they lose the tank battle on Tuesday night by beating the Pacers and picking up their second straight win.

The Kings and Pacers are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Tuesday.