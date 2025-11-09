Kings List 2 Starters on Injury Report Before Timberwolves Game
After a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sacramento Kings continue their tough early-season schedule against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a season that has been defined by injuries for the Kings so far, they'll once again face questions around health leading into the game against the 5-4 Timberwolves.
Who's out for the Kings?
The Kings will once again be without the services of Keegan Murray, who continues to recover from his UCL surgery. And they could be without All-Star center Domantas Sabonis once again as well, as the early injury report lists Sabonis as questionable for the night.
Missing Sabonis against any team is tough, but having him miss the game against Minnesota would put Sacramento in a precarious situation against the front line of Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.
We just saw what happened with Sabonis missing the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder's front line of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, as the latter erupted for 33 points and 19 rebounds. Hartenstein is a talented player, but that's a huge game for him, and something that the Kings can't afford to happen again, going up against Randle and Gobert.
Randle going off is one thing, but they can't have both him and Gobert have big nights if they want to get back in the win column. Rebounding will be a key factor again for the Kings, as they continue to struggle on the battle of the boards.
Add in Naz Reid off the bench, and Sacramento once again comes into the game undersized (and that's still the case even if Sabonis plays).
Timberwolves Come In Healthy
While the Kings continue to battle injuries, the Timberwolves come into the game with nearly a full roster. Second-year guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is questionable, but other than that, everyone is available, other than their two-way players.
Anthony Edwards missed two games earlier in the year, but has had two games back so far, including a 37-point performance against the Utah Jazz. The young star is having another phenomanal start to the year, averaging 25.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 51.2% from the field and a staggering 50% from three (on 7.6 attempts per game).
The Kings will have their hands full even if healthy, but if Sabonis isn't able to go, this is a matchup that feels like the game could get out of control quickly if Sacramento lets Minnesota get off to a fast start.