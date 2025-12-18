Kings Rule Out Two Starters in Injury Report vs. Trail Blazers

The Sacramento Kings have now lost six of their last seven games after getting taken down by the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they are now heading into a pair of winnable matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers.

First, the Kings are heading to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on Thursday night before the two teams face off in Sacramento just two days later. However, both teams are dealing with some significant injuries heading into Thursday's matchup.

Kings are now down two starters

Feb 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) look on during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

After the Kings' star guard, Zach LaVine, got diagnosed with an ankle sprain, the Kings knew they would be down two starters moving forward. With Domantas Sabonis now set to miss his 13th consecutive game, the Kings could be in trouble as LaVine joins him on the bench.

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left ankle partial meniscus tear)

Zach LaVine - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Drew Eubanks - OUT (left thumb avulsion fracture)

Dennis Schroder - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle sprain)

Of course, the Kings being without centers Sabonis and Eubanks is already enough to test their depth, and LaVine being sidelined, with Schroder potentially joining them, will certainly make their job harder against the Trail Blazers.

LaVine has not been the most impactful player this season, as he has statistically been one of the worst players in the NBA, making it interesting to see what the team is able to do without him. Still, it hurts that the Kings have yet to see their lineup at full strength this season, and with LaVine set to be sidelined for the next week, they will continue to wait.

Who's out for the Trail Blazers?

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) reacts to a shot against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

To no surprise, the Trail Blazers remain without star guard Damian Lillard as he recovers from a torn Achilles. Still, they are dealing with some other notable injuries heading into Thursday's matchup, most notably to starting guard Jrue Holiday.

Damian Lillard - OUT (left Achilles tendon injury management)

Jrue Holiday - OUT (right calf strain)

Scoot Henderson - OUT (left hamstring tear)

Matisse Thybulle - OUT (left thumb ligament tear)

Blake Wesley - OUT (right foot fracture)

The Trail Blazers' guard depth will certainly be tested on Thursday night against the Kings, but as both struggling teams deal with significant injuries, there is no telling how this matchup will go.

The Kings and Trail Blazers are set to tip off in Portland at 7:00 p.m. PT on Thursday.

