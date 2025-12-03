Kings List Three Key Players on Injury Report for Rockets Game

The Sacramento Kings are on an active three-game losing streak, falling to 5-16 on the season, and Wednesday's game against the star-studded Houston Rockets is not expected to be a favorable matchup.

The Kings are already struggling enough as it is, and it certainly does not help that they cannot seem to stay healthy. The Kings have yet to see their lineup at full strength this season, and while there is no guarantee that better health would help them be more successful, their situation is far from ideal. And that trend will continue on Wednesday night.

Kings are still banged up for Rockets game

Nov 19, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) gestures after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Kings remain without star center Domantas Sabonis for Wednesday's matchup in Houston, as he is set to miss his eighth consecutive game with a left knee partial meniscus tear. The Kings have also listed Dennis Schroder (right hip flexor strain) as questionable and Malik Monk (right shoulder soreness) as probable.

Schroder has already missed the last three games for the Kings, which has resulted in a three-game losing streak for Sacramento. Of course, Schroder would not be the difference-maker in leading the Kings to wins in those games, but his absence in the second unit certainly hurts.

Monk, on the other hand, is more hopeful to suit up for Wednesday's game, and he could be even more vital to Sacramento's operation. Especially as the Kings' offense continues to struggle, they desperately need their sparkplug in Monk to be on the floor.

Rockets' injury report vs. Kings

Oct 27, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) shoots outside against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Rockets are arguably dealing with injuries that are just as significant as Sacramento's, especially as they still play without Fred VanVleet, who is out for the season with a right ACL tear.

The Rockets have also ruled out Tari Eason (right oblique strain) and Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle surgery), while listing Steven Adams (right ankle tendinopathy) as questionable.

The good news for the Kings? The Rockets typically have a huge size advantage over their opponents, which the Kings would undoubtedly not be able to handle, but they could catch a break with these injuries. Especially while Sabonis is sidelined, the Kings would not be able to handle a full-strength Rockets lineup, but regardless, they will likely have plenty of trouble on Wednesday night.

The Kings and Rockets are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. PT in Houston on Wednesday, with both teams a bit banged up.

Recommended Articles