Kings 'Magic Number' for Locking Up #1 Draft Lottery Spot

The Sacramento Kings finally ended their losing streak, getting a much-needed win over the Memphis Grizzlies last night, but that doesn't take the focus off of what should be the team's focus for the final 23 games of the season: ensuring the top lottery spot.

This isn't saying the Kings should 'tank' or do anything drastic to get to the worst record in the league, but they should be aware of what is going on around them in the standings. What helps the Kings is that they weren't trying to be this bad and end up at the bottom of the standings, so there's nothing they really need to do to get worse as the end of the season approaches.

With 23 games left for Sacramento, the good news for them is that they control their own future. Just like when looking at the playoff positioning and locking up postseason spots, we can use the magic number formula* to get the combination of wins/losses the Kings need to claim the worst record for the season.

Each team will have its own 'magic number' for the Kings, but the focus is on the top of the list with the other teams in the running for the top lottery spots:

Indiana Pacers: 22

Brooklyn Nets: 22

New Orleans Pelicans: 21

Washington Wizards: 21

What the Numbers Mean

Feb 23, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) reacts after a three point basket during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

These numbers feel large, and it's probably a little too early to be looking at them, but they can move quickly as both opponents' wins and the Kings' losses make the number go down. For example, if the Pacers win tonight and the Kings lose tomorrow, that number drops to 20 for Sacramento and Indiana.

The four teams above aren't likely to win that many games as the season concludes. The Pelicans have no incentive to lose, as their pick heads to the Atlanta Hawks, regardless, so that should help Sacramento stay below them in the standings naturally.

The question will be, will any of these other teams take measures so drastic that the Kings can't help but pass them? And that's just something we'll have to wait and see. But, theoretically, the Kings could lock up the bottom spot if they lost 22 of the last 23 games. Not likely, but they did just lose 16 straight.

Why It Matters

Again, this isn't a pro-tanking article. It's a math article that shows how close the Kings are to the finish line.

This whole season has been a waste. Between the roster being incohesive and injuries, the Kings haven't been able to get anything consistent on the court all season. We haven't seen if Keegan Murray can take that next step, we haven't seen a true star on the rise, and we won't even get to see De'Andre Hunter, the lone trade deadline aqcuisition, take the court for the rest of the season.

The Kings can't let all of that go to waste. The odds of getting the number one pick don't decrease much as you go up the standings, but the worst-case scenario gets a little bit worse for every spot.

The worst-record in the league is guaranteed a top-five pick at worst. The Kings need all the help they can get, and knowing their luck, it wouldn't be a surprise that they drop as far as possible wherever they end up. Keeping that worst record in the league ensures there isn't far to fall. And with 23 games left of the season, their fate lies in their hand as the magic numbers continue to drop.

*Magic Number Formula: (Total Games in Season + 1) - (Leader's Losses) - (Opponent's Wins)