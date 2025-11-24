The Sacramento Kings finally got back in the win column after a win in Denver against the Nuggets snapped an eight-game losing streak. Despite the win against a very good team, most of the fanbase and NBA media have no expectation that this will be a turning point for Sacramento.

Part of this has to do with the fact that the Nuggets were missing two key starters and coming off a very tense away win against the Houston Rockets the night before. The other piece is that the Kings are somehow near the bottom of the league in both offense and defense.

In the past, fans would be smart to brace for another big trade for an imperfect star rather than a rebuild. With Ja Morant, Trae Young, and LaMelo Ball reportedly on the trade block, it felt like just a matter of time before another “Win-Now” move for the Kings came across our timelines.

Luckily, NBA insider Jake Fischer threw some water on that fire in his Sunday Best substack post.

“I've since heard rather strongly that Perry does not intend to pursue Young, Ball or Morant,” Fischer wrote. “None of those lead guards is known for the sort of defensive toughness that the Kings' new regime has made it clear will be a priority.”

I’m sure you, like me, haven’t seen a lot of the “defensive identity” that Scott Perry is speaking of just yet. The Kings have a 121 defensive rating on the season, with only the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards trailing them. Given this, you may think that adding an All-Star point guard like Morant, Young, or Ball can’t possibly make things any worse, and maybe you would be correct.

The Kings, as currently constructed, aren’t going anywhere, but Perry and the rest of the organization seem focused on the future for once. While that trio of guards are all incredible players, their flaws are in direct contradiction of the team-building rules of the modern NBA.

How the Domantas Sabonis Experience Can Be a Lesson

In their own way, the Kings have already gone down the path of building around a flawed offensive engine. Although Domantas Sabonis is not a point guard, his limitations as a center have come with similar team-building pitfalls.

For the Kings to be successful with Sabonis as their best player, they would need a rim protector next to him and guards that won’t funnel drives right toward him every possession, and offensively, there would need to be multiple shooters on the court at all times. To be fair, the Kings have never really tried to put the right team around Sabonis despite the illusion that they were.

Now, it does seem that the Kings have decided it’s far too challenging to build around a center like Sabonis, which aligns with perspectives outside of Sacramento, according to Fischer.

"It's tough to pay a center that much who doesn't protect the rim and doesn't shoot threes — no matter how great of an offensive hub he can be," a Western Conference executive said, per Fischer.

Why Young, Morant, and Ball Aren’t the Answer Either

This is an oversimplification, but all three guards are basically high-volume scorers and negative defenders that would put the Kings right back to where they are with Sabonis.

Sure, Ball and Young are very respected shooters, but their inefficiency makes it even more challenging to overlook their issues on the defensive end. Morant is an elite athlete who gets to the rim at will, but his inability to shoot and defend is exactly why the Grizzlies might be looking to move him as well.

All three players have yet to post an effective field goal percentage better than 53.6% despite the number of shots they take. To put this in context, Malik Monk has bested that four times if you count this season.

Individual defense is harder to quantify, but metrics like DBPM can paint a decent picture when matched up with the eye test.

Young, admittedly, did show up well with 1.3 defensive win shares last season, but his -2.7 DBPM was the worst in the NBA. Ball also posted a negative DBPM last season, and if you throw out 2023-24, where Morant played in just nine games, he’s been in the negatives for DBPM every season other than 2022-23, where he was a very modest +0.5. To me, this isn’t the recipe for the type of max contract player you would want to build around, no matter what the cost is.

If you look at the best teams in the NBA and how they’re put together, you won’t see a ton of inefficient guards who can be hunted on defense. While guys like Jamal Murray, Jalen Brunson, and Reed Sheppard aren’t the best defenders, they more than make up for it with their shooting efficiency.

Young, Ball, and Morant still have long careers ahead of them and could improve on their flaws, but that’s too big a risk for the Kings to take.

Instead of trying to fix a completely broken team in one move, building a sustainable winner through the draft and filling in on the margins is the right path. For once, it sounds like the Kings may actually get out of their own way and stay away from the type of irresponsible trade that got them in this position.

