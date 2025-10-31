Kings Offensive Stats Show Alarming Trends Early in Season
Coming into this season, there was one main question regarding the Sacramento Kings. Could they improve their defense enough to keep up in the tough Western Conference?
All through training camp and the preseason, the emphasis was on the defensive side of the ball and pushing the pace. It makes sense, as the Kings have been a poor defensive team for as long as most of us can remember, but it's shocking to look at the advanced stats and see that the Kings have the fourth-worst offense in the NBA.
There were little to no concerns about the offense coming into the season. Between Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, and even newcomers Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder, the Kings were loaded with offensive talent. Yes, the talent doesn't make sense together, but they have players who can put the ball in the basket.
That's what makes this start to the season so odd. The Kings are 1-4 so far, which isn't much of a shock, but what stands out is how bad they've looked on the offensive side of the ball. And it's not just the eye test, but the advanced numbers show it as well.
After five games, Sacramento is boasting an offensive rating of just 109.5. And unfortunately, it's not just a stretch of cold shooting that is leading to the poor offense, but a number of different factors leading to the struggles.
In an era led by the three-point shot, the Kings are taking just 31.2 threes per contest, the fifth fewest in the NBA. They are doing a decent job making them, shooting 37.2% on their looks from deep, 13th best in the league, but they just haven't been at the volume that can prop up an offense.
And they are also struggling with their looks inside the arc. They're shooting 57.8 two-point field goals per game, third most in the league, but making them at a 52.9% clip, good for 22nd. Unsurprisingly, they are once again leading the league in mid-range field goal attempts with 15.6 per game. That is just a hard way to find continued success in the current NBA landscape.
The other number that stands out is how the Kings are struggling to get to the line. They're attempting just 20.6 free throws per game, second-fewest in the league. Add in their 72.8% free throw percentage, and that lands them last with just 15.0 made free throws per contest.
To top it off, Sacramento also isn't getting many second chance opportunities, with just 8.2 offensive rebounds, 2nd to last in the NBA.
That's a lot of little things that add up to the offensive rating, and shows that the 109.5 isn't a lie. The team is still coming together, with new pieces in Schroder and Westbrook and injuries to key players in Sabonis, Keegan Murray, and Nique Clifford, so it's possible they just need more time to come together.
But it's a worrisome start to the season for a team that was supposed to get wins by outscoring teams on offense. Even if they do continue to improve their defense, they'll need to figure things out on the offensive side of the ball if they want to get back in the win column before the season gets out of hand.