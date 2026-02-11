Kings Should Target Recent Spurs Forward After Trade Deadline

The Sacramento Kings had a relatively quiet deadline , compared to expectations. They made a significant move to bring in De'Andre Hunter for Dennis Schröder, Keon Ellis, and Dario Saric, but many hoped that they would make a move to bring in either draft capital or a young exciting player.

But instead, the veterans remain in Sacramento, and the Kings brought in 28-year-old Hunter. That's a great move from a talent perspective, but the Kings still need to find more young players to build around going forward.

Enter new free agent Jeremy Sochan, who was just released by the San Antonio Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs and forward Jeremy Sochan have agreed on his release to allow the 2023 All-Rookie team member to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Sochan is expected to decide among multiple interested teams. pic.twitter.com/ilLIWLz7gb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2026

It's a surprise to see Sochan hit the open market, as the fourth-year wing has started 149 games across his young NBA career. Throw in the fact that he's still just 22 years old, and he's a rare type of waiver wire pickup in the league. It's more common to see a veteran on a losing team get released than a young player, especially one who was set to be a restricted free agent.

He's having a down year and playing just 12.8 minutes per game across 28 contests. It's by far the least he's played in his career, and it feels like the Spurs' ascension left him behind. He's averaging 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 47.5% from the field and 25.7% from three.

He's never been a great three-point shooter, but he's excelled at getting to the rim and using his athleticism to play defense and get inside. At 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-0 wingspan, Sochan could help build a solid wing rotation behind Keegan Murray and De'Andre Hunter.

He doesn't bring the three-point shooting that the Kings need, but Sochan brings a unique skillset for his size, even playing point guard throughout his time with the Spurs. For the last few years, Sacramento has been undersized at nearly every position, and the idea of adding another wing should be explored as much as possible.

A Popular Target

Mar 12, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) dunks in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Kessler Edwards (20) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

He'll be hard to get for the Kings, as he already has a list of interested teams. It will likely depend on what Sochan wants going forward. There will likely be contending teams that are interested in bringing in Sochan for a playoff push, but there are also teams like the Kings who are rebuilding that are trying to bring him in.

Just like with the Jonathan Kuminga saga, the Kings could be an attractive destination for the young forward. If he's looking for a team to give him a guaranteed 20+ minutes per game, it's hard to think of a better fit than the Kings. Doug Christie hasn't been shy about sitting the starters, and Sochan could push their minutes down even more if the move is made.

It will be difficult from a money perspective, and the Kings don't have very much wiggle room. In the end, that could be the deciding factor for a young player looking for stability. But if he puts opportunity first, the Kings may have a shot.

Making this move would also go a long way for Kings fans. Not only did many want Sochan in the De'Aaron Fox trade, but they wanted something more drastic to be done at the deadline. Teams don't make decisions for fans, but during a 12-win season, they have do something to keep fans engaged.

