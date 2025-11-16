Kings vs. Spurs Injury Report Lists Victor Wembanyama, Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings are crumbling early into their 2025-26 season, as they are on an active five-game losing streak to fall to 3-10 overall. On Sunday, the Kings will have another tough test as they attempt to finally get back in the win column with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

However, both teams could potentially be missing their star centers.

The Kings have listed Domantas Sabonis on their injury report, while the Spurs have handed Victor Wembanyama an injury designation for Sunday's game as well.

Kings' full injury report

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings have listed a few key players on their injury report for Sunday's game, headlined by Sabonis. The Kings have listed Domantas Sabonis (left ribcage contusion) and Precious Achiuwa (illness) as questionable against the Timberwolves. Of course, those would be two significant losses, especially as the Kings remain without Keegan Murray (left thumb UCL injury recovery).

The Kings have listed Sabonis on their injury report in each of the last six games, all with the same ribcage contusion, although he has only missed two of them. So, even though Sabonis is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, there should be optimism that he will suit up once again.

Sabonis is coming off a huge game in their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he finally looked like classic Sabonis again. The three-time All-Star finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds, putting together his best game of the season. The Kings would love to see Sabonis build on that performance, but of course, he needs to be on the court for that to happen.

Wembanyama headlines Spurs' injury report

Nov 12, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Through 12 games, Victor Wembanyama has been making his case to be in the MVP conversation, averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game. However, he is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season on Sunday.

The Spurs have listed Victor Wembanyama (left calf tightness) as questionable against the Kings, while ruling out rookie guard Dylan Harper (left calf strain).

There is no doubt that Wembanyama being sidelined would change the complexity of Sunday's game and give the Kings much more of a fighting chance, but Sacramento certainly does not want to have to rely on that scenario to get them back in the win column.

Many fans are looking forward to the Kings facing Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox, but another huge part of this matchup is certainly the interior battle between Wembanyama and Sabonis. Sunday's matchup will be much better if they are both able to suit up.

The Kings and Spurs are set to face off at 1:00 p.m. PT in San Antonio on Sunday.

Recommended Articles