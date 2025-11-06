Kings and Warriors Announce New Starting Lineups After Ruling Out Six Stars
The Sacramento Kings are heading into a huge matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, and what would typically be a highly anticipated matchup is turning into a battle between the role players.
The Kings are set to be without Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray, missing three of their five starters against their NorCal rival. The Warriors are not in any better of a position, missing their entire "big three" of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Due to these major injuries, both teams are forced to roll out unique starting lineups that, frankly, fans hope they never have to see again.
Kings' new starting five
It is hard for any team to adjust to being down three starters, especially when it happens to both teams in the same game. To make up for their major absences, the Kings have announced a starting five of Dennis Schroder, Nique Clifford, DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, and Drew Eubanks.
The Kings' regular starting lineup already has too many issues as it is, but this lineup seems like a disaster waiting to happen. However, it will be interesting to see some of these players take on different roles than they are used to.
Of course, DeRozan is expected to lead the Kings offensively, and he should have much more freedom to do so with LaVine and Sabonis sidelined, but he likely will not have as much help as he would like. After missing the last two games, Malik Monk is returning to action to help with the absence of LaVine, but even with all of their injuries, he is sticking in his usual sixth-man role.
Warriors' star-less lineup
For the Warriors, they are used to seeing some of the league's biggest names in their lineup, but that will be far from reality on Wednesday night. The Warriors are going with a starting lineup of Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and Quinten Post.
While this is not the Curry-led lineup Warriors fans are used to seeing, this group could certainly make some noise on Wednesday night. Podziemski, Moody, and Kuminga, especially, could be enough to lead the Warriors to a win against the short-handed Kings, and to be honest, it would not shock any Kings fans if that were to happen.
These irregular Kings and Warriors lineups are set to tip off in Sacramento at 7:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday.