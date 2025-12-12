Knicks Reportedly Showing Interest in Kings Veteran Guard

The Sacramento Kings didn't make many moves this offseason, but the one move they did make in bringing in Dennis Schröder was highly touted within the organization. Scott Perry discussed how the lead guard was at the top of his list, and Doug Christie had nothing but praise for Schröder during training camp.

But after just 12 games into the season, Schröder was replaced by Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup. And it looks like a permanent change, as Westbrook has played well in that role.

On the season, Schröder is averaging 12.4 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds on 39.6% from the field and 33.3% from three. While his counting stats are fine, that's a very low efficiency from the field for the 13-year veteran.

But he's played better off the bench, averaging 14.5 points on 42.3% from the field and 38.7% from three. And there may be a team that's looking for him to fill that exact role off the bench.

It was reported that the New York Knicks are in the market for a backup guard, and are supposedly interested in Jose Alvarado and Donte DiVincenzo from the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves.

After discussing the Knicks' interest in the two guards on The Insiders with Kyle Madson and James Ham, ESPN1320's Ham also reported that the Knicks have shown interest in Schröder. "I will tell you, you can throw Dennis Schröder's name in that list," Ham stated during the show.

Schröder is certainly no stranger to getting traded, as he was moved twice during last season alone, and once the previous season. He has a decent-sized contract at $14.1 million this year, $14.8 million next year, and $15.5 million in 2027-28, but is a valuable player who can either start or come off the bench as we've seen already this year with the Kings.

The Knicks are sitting at second in the Eastern Conference at 17-7, and appear to be making a push to make another run at the title this year. They certainly have the talent to do so, and bringing in Schröder, or any of the other mentioned guards, should help bolster their depth for the stretch run of the season.

Contracts may be hard to lineup, as the Knicks have Josh Hart at $19.5 million this season and Mitchell Robinson at $13.0 million, but both players are part of the rotation and likely not players New York would want to part with.

The Knicks have a stash of second-round picks they could use to bring in Schröder, as he'll likely not net a first-round pick for Sacramento.

For the Kings, moving Schröder would open up more minutes for younger guards Keon Ellis and Devin Carter, as well as put rookie Nique Clifford in more of a ball-handling role. Schröder was initially brought in to be the veteran presence on and off the court, but that's a role that Westbrook seems to have embraced as well at a much lower price.

Only time will tell what moves the Kings will make this season, but as December 15th and the trade deadline approach, it's clear that nothing appears off the table for Perry and Sacramento.

